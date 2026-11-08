Springboks Stars Du Toit and De Allende Eye Boland Return

Springbok centurions Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende are considering a return to South Africa to play for the Boland Cavaliers, potentially ending their international careers locally.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende, two Springbok Test centurions, may conclude their rugby careers in South Africa by joining the Boland Cavaliers in the Western Cape. According to reports from Sunday publication Rapport, both thirty-four-year-old players are exploring options to return home and feature in the SA Cup or the Currie Cup.

Boland Cavaliers Contract Possibilities

Du Toit has earned 103 Tests for the national side while de Allende has appeared in 104 matches. Both players have strong family ties to the Western Cape where they grew up and attended school, making a local return a logical career move. Securing a contract with Boland would allow them to continue playing United Rugby Championship rugby for higher-tier franchises like the Stormers or Bulls.

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Stormers and Bulls Financial Constraints

The Stormers and Bulls are considered the preferred teams for these veterans but may struggle to sign them due to budget limits. Both franchises recently committed significant funds to high-profile signings including Cheslin Kolbe, Siya Kolisi, and Wilco Louw for the Stormers. The Bulls have also spent heavily on players such as Kwagga Smith, Handre Pollard, Hanro Liebenberg, Curwin Bosch, and Luan Giliomee.

Wild Knights and Japanese Rugby Context

Du Toit currently plays for the Wild Knights in Japan and is evaluating a return to South Africa. De Allende is also believed to be considering leaving his current club to play domestically. Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has previously worked with both athletes, as seen during earlier series against the All Blacks with Erasmus alongside his centre and flank key players.

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Future World Cup and Career Timeline

Several former Bok stars who won the World Cup in 2019 and 2023 are expected to look toward retirement in the months following the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Du Toit and de Allende are unlikely to extend their careers beyond that point to compete in the 2031 tournament in the USA. Their potential move to Boland represents a strategic end-of-career plan for veteran leaders.

Impact on South African Rugby Landscape

This development highlights the shifting dynamics of player mobility in United Rugby Championship rugby. Franchises face difficult decisions between retaining experienced locals and funding expensive international imports. The Boland Cavaliers would gain significant experience if these centurions join their SA Cup squad. This scenario underscores the financial pressures facing provincial unions and top-tier franchises alike.