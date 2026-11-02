Erasmus names Springbok team for Italy Test as Moerat returns in settled matchday 23

Rassie Erasmus has named a strong Springbok team to face Italy in Turin on Saturday, with lock Salmaan Moerat the only player making his first appearance of the season.

Rassie Erasmus has named a strong Springbok team for Saturday's Nations Championship Test against Italy in Turin. Lock Salmaan Moerat is the only player in the matchday 23 who will make his first appearance in the green and gold jersey this season.

Moerat missed the first leg of the Nations Championship and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Series due to neck and toe injuries. Moerat will partner the hard-working Ruan Nortje in the engine room in a physical forward pack. The front row features Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit and Malcolm Marx. Captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese pack down behind them in the loose trio.

Also read Erasmus warns against underestimating Italy ahead of Nations Championship clash

Springbok Backline Set to Dictate Play

The Bok backline is equally settled, with halfbacks Morne van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set to dictate play. They line up alongside the experienced midfield pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel. Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian Willemse form an exciting back three. The replacements bench has a split of six forwards and two backs.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw serve as the back-up front row. Lood de Jager provides lock cover. Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers complete the forward complement, while Grant Williams and Manie Libbok provide backline support. The team announcement followed the original plan to name the side on Monday evening South African time.

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Erasmus faced a tough balancing act between giving opportunities to younger players and maintaining the momentum and winning standards established in the competition. The full 37-man squad only assembled for the first time late Monday at the team hotel in Turin, following the weekend's United Rugby Championship matches. Seventeen squad members were in action on Friday and Saturday. Erasmus first assessed everyone's fitness and well-being before finalising his selections.

Injuries Open Door for Uncapped Players

The squad is missing several experienced players, including hybrid back Andre Esterhuizen, locks Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, winger Cheslin Kolbe, flyhalf Handre Pollard and loose forward Kwagga Smith. All of those players are injured. That opened the door for some of the six uncapped players in the squad. They are Riley Norton, Emmanuel Tshituka, Yaqeen Ahmed, Luan Giliomee, Markus Muller and Sebastian de Klerk.

Five of them played for their URC teams this past weekend, so Erasmus could view them as match-fit and ready. The Springboks currently top the Southern Hemisphere standings, tied on 15 points with New Zealand, but in the number one spot because of a better points difference. South Africa enter the tournament unbeaten after comfortable home wins over England, Scotland and Wales in the mid-year internationals.

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Italy may be ranked 11th in the world, but Erasmus has warned against underestimating them. He has spoken highly of the Azzurri and their coach Gonzalo Quesada. Speaking about Italy, Erasmus said: Italy may be ranked 11th in the world, but they are a quality team who have tested us to the limit at times, so we will not be fooled by the standings.

Italy Warning Ahead of European Tour

They will be playing at home in front of a passionate crowd, so we will certainly not underestimate them. Italy have developed into a far more competitive international outfit in recent years. Their URC sides may have struggled early this season, but their players often raise their level for the national team. Saturday's match kicks off a three-week European tour that also includes France and Ireland on consecutive weekends.

The team will travel to Paris next to face France on Friday, 13 November, and then Dublin where they meet Ireland on Saturday, 21 November in their final pool match before the Finals Weekend, which concludes on Sunday, 29 November. With France and Ireland waiting, Erasmus will want a dominant performance to lay a strong foundation for the European leg. The build-up to this Test follows a busy period for South Africa.

After securing a 3-1 series win over the All Blacks during Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, the Springboks then fielded a new-look side in a one-off Test against the Wallabies at the end of September. That match ultimately played a part in shaping the current selection picture. Since then, there has been a month for introspection, but it will certainly be interesting to see how Erasmus now opts to balance his selections. The Springboks have a dominant record against Italy.

The two sides have played 19 times, with South Africa winning 18 and losing one. The Springboks have scored 883 points and conceded 233, scoring 117 tries and conceding 21. Their highest score was 101-0 and their biggest win was by 101 points, giving them a win percentage of 94,7 percent. The composition of the matchday 23 could reveal Erasmus's plans for the rest of the tour.

Italy may be ranked lower than South Africa, but Erasmus has made clear that his side will not take them lightly, especially with a passionate home crowd in Turin expected to back the Azzurri. The Springboks will be eager to start the European leg with a dominant performance and keep their unbeaten run in the Nations Championship intact.