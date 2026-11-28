The Springboks finalize their match-day squad for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday. Key changes include Paul de Villiers starting at number eight.

The Springboks have officially announced their match-day squad for the inaugural Nations Championship final against France. The decisive rugby union contest is scheduled to take place at Twickenham in London on Sunday evening.

Springboks Squad Changes for Final

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has made significant structural adjustments to the starting lineup following recent injuries. Paul de Villiers is confirmed to start at number eight, leading the back row in the engine room.

Also read Nations Championship Final: France and Springboks Set for Twickenham Showdown

Cameron Hanekom moves into the flanker position to replace Pieter-Steph Du Toit, who is sidelined due to injury. This tactical shuffle aims to bolster the forward pack for the high-stakes encounter. Franco Mostert will serve as the primary cover on the bench, providing experienced depth in the second row.

Coaching Staff Targets Flawless Execution

The Springboks enter this championship decider with two losses in their record. The first defeat came against France in Paris two weeks ago, while a narrow loss to Ireland in Dublin followed shortly thereafter. Despite these setbacks, the coaching team remains focused on correction rather than regression.

Advertisement

Assistant coach Felix Jones emphasized that the squad has concentrated intensely on technical precision during the training week. The staff identified execution errors in kicking, attack, defense, and set piece as the primary causes of previous results. The mandate for Sunday is to implement game plans without hesitation or failure.

Finals Psychology and Historical Context

Finishing the regular season with losses raises questions about momentum, but the coaching staff dismisses simple linear predictions. Felix Jones notes that finals possess a unique psychological dynamic that differs from standard league matches. The team may surprise observers by breaking their previous patterns.

For many players, this represents a major milestone after the last full-scale final occurred in 2023. The intensity of a championship decider often elevates performance beyond routine fixtures. Jones suggests that the specific insights gained from the Paris match will help guide the team, but the final outcome remains unpredictable.

Twickenham Stage and Strategic Outlook

This fixture marks the first time in rugby history that the Springboks face France in a final match in London. The venue at Twickenham in London adds a distinct atmosphere to the proceedings. The outcome will likely depend on which team maintains composure under maximum pressure.

Advertisement

The Springboks aim to convert their training efforts into a flawless performance on Sunday evening. Every aspect of the game plan will be tested against a skilled French opposition. The result will determine the winner of the inaugural Nations Championship title.