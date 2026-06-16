Springboks Reveal First Team of the Year to Face Barbarians

The Springboks have announced their team to face the Barbarians, featuring 18 capped internationals. The team boasts a strong international flavour, with a mix of experienced players and newcomers. The team's forward pack is well-balanced, with a mix of experienced players and newcomers, and the loose trio of Kolisi, du Toit, and Wiese is likely to cause problems for the Barbarians.

The Springboks have announced their team to face the Barbarians , featuring 18 capped internationals. The starting lineup includes Junior Bok captain Riley Norton and Carlu Sadie , who are the only two players yet to make their Test debuts.

The team boasts a strong international flavour, with Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, and Edwill van der Merwe forming the back-three. Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel will combine in a hard-running midfield combination, and Quan Horn will take over the No 10 jumper alongside Grant Williams at halfback.

Up front, Ox Nche and Sadie will form a front row trio with Andre-Hugo Venter, while Norton and Franco Mostert will run the engine room, and the familiar loose trio of Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, and Jasper Wiese completing the forward pack. The team's bench features uncapped players JJ Kotze, Paul de Villiers, and SA U20 flyhalf Vusi Moyo, among others. The backline has a strong international flavour, with a mix of experienced players and newcomers.

The team is looking to make a statement against the Barbarians, and the selection of capped and uncapped players suggests a focus on developing the next generation of Springboks. The team's forward pack is well-balanced, with a mix of experienced players and newcomers, and the loose trio of Kolisi, du Toit, and Wiese is likely to cause problems for the Barbarians.

The team's bench is also stacked with talent, featuring players like Faf de Klerk and Moyo, who are likely to make an impact off the bench. The Springboks are looking to build on their recent success and make a statement against the Barbarians. The team's selection suggests a focus on developing the next generation of Springboks, and the team is likely to be competitive against the Barbarians.

The Springboks' forward pack is well-balanced, with a mix of experienced players and newcomers, and the team's bench is also stacked with talent





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Springboks Barbarians Riley Norton Carlu Sadie Aphelele Fassi Cheslin Kolbe Edwill Van Der Merwe

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