Rassie Erasmus has reshuffled the Springboks for Sunday evening's Nations Championship final against France, with Cobus Reinach set to play a key role.

Cobus Reinach will have an important role to play when the Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final this weekend. Rassie Erasmus has shuffled the Springbok lineup for Sunday evening's final against France, and some players have paid the price for defeat while others have been handed a chance to help the team return to winning ways.

The changes give a clear picture of which players are rising and which are falling out of favour. The Springboks are looking to bounce back from defeat in the tournament, and several squad members now face a decisive opportunity to prove their form and fitness.

Also read Erasmus Makes Seven Changes as Springboks Face France in Nations Championship Final

Cobus Reinach Set for Key Role Against France

Cobus Reinach is the Springboks' most experienced scrumhalf, and his selection for the Sunday evening final is seen as the right call. His role becomes even more important because Antoine Dupont is spearheading the France challenge.

Reinach also brings useful familiarity with the opposition. He spent five years at Montpellier, which means he has extensive experience playing against French teams and understands how they operate in tight, high-pressure situations.

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Reinach's presence also reflects the competition at scrumhalf. Williams has slipped down the pecking order behind Morne van den Berg and Reinach, despite starting the big Ellis Park Tests against England and the All Blacks earlier this year.

Tshituka Brothers Both Set to Become Springboks

Manu Tshituka will join his older brother Vincent as a capped Springbok when he comes on as a substitute at Twickenham. He was a surprise inclusion on this tour, and his brother's injury opened the door for his selection.

The brothers were born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and it was not long ago that they were fighting to obtain South African passports. By Sunday night, both will have represented the Springboks, a journey that the source describes as remarkable.

The Tshituka selection also illustrates how quickly squad fortunes can change. An injury to one player created an opportunity for another, turning a late call-up into a moment of national representation.

Winners and Losers in the Springbok Squad

Moerat is one of the clearest opportunities in the squad. The 28-year-old last played for the Boks against Italy in 2025 and was due to face them again earlier this month, but suffered back spasms during warm-ups in Turin.

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Sacha FM has lost his place at flyhalf, his preferred position, but he has not been dropped altogether. Playing at fullback should give him more space and time, and less pressure, which may help him return to form as a strike runner from deep.

The 35-year-old veteran was more than adequate against Ireland after stepping in at lock following the late withdrawal of Ruan Nortje. However, he did not shoot the lights out, and at 35 he is running out of chances to impress, so the coach has given Moerat a shot.

Van Staden and Jasper Wiese are both returning home under a suspension cloud after receiving red cards. Both lost control by leading into tackles with their heads, and Van Staden's loss of control opened the door for Tshituka.

A fullback will be disappointed after playing zero rugby on this four-match tour. He had expected a chance when Damian Willemse was injured last week, but Feinberg-Mngomezulu takes over the No 15 jersey instead.