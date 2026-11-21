The Springboks secure a spot in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham despite a 20-17 defeat to Ireland, driven by a crucial losing bonus point.

The Springboks have advanced to the final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham following a hard-fought 20-17 defeat against Ireland. The World Champions secured their place in the championship decider by earning a vital losing bonus point in Dublin. This result ensures they will contest the first final of the tournament next Sunday, regardless of the outcome between France and Argentina in the other semi-final match.

Springboks Secure Final Spot Despite Poor Performance

Ireland delivered a inspired performance to defeat the Springboks, but the specific margin of the loss allowed South Africa to qualify. The Bokstars needed only a losing bonus point to guarantee their position in the final, a threshold they reached after a grueling match. This outcome follows the All Blacks defeat to England in the preceding game, which removed the New Zealand threat from the final equation. The Springboks will face either a rematch with the French or a showdown with England at their home ground next Sunday.

Also read Nations Championship: Ireland v Springboks

Team Struggles Without Rassie Erasmus

Controversy surrounding the absence of head coach Rassie Erasmus has impacted the team dynamics during this period. The Springboks entered the Aviva Stadium with their backs against the wall, preparing for a difficult battle against the Irish. However, the team appeared to leave their game plan behind, lacking a viable alternative strategy when the initial approach failed. The absence of a clear plan B became evident as the match progressed, leaving the squad vulnerable to Irish pressure.

Attack Stalled Without RGR Tour Momentum

The Springboks have shown signs of regression since the Rugby Greatest Rivalry tour, particularly in their attacking phases. The innovative Tonyball system that defined their previous success has been absent, and the team has struggled to generate significant yardage. The squad failed to advance fifty metres to score a try in both the recent Paris fixture and this Dublin clash. Despite possessing an excellent scrum and formidable forwards, these assets were insufficient to overcome the lack of attacking cohesion on Saturday night.

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Flyhalf and Backline Issues Exposed

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu struggled to impose himself on the game, particularly against Ireland rush defence. His inability to control the tempo was compounded by the decision not to include Manie Libbok on the bench. Damian Willemse exited the match early, leaving Canan Moodie to face a difficult debutant situation. Moodie committed multiple errors, including being stepped by Ronan Kelleher for a crucial try, though he did show flashes of brilliance with a near try in the first half.

Irish Dominance and Next Steps

France will compete against Argentina to determine the Springboks final opponent, with the match scheduled for later on Saturday. The Irish side capitalized on Springbok errors, building pressure through phases and utilizing Robert Balloucoune effectively. Balloucoune scored two tries and dominated the aerial battle, neutralizing Morne van den Berg kicks. The Springboks must now refocus for the final, addressing the attacking deficiencies that hindered their performance against one of the world top teams.