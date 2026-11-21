South Africa lost 20-17 to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium but the losing bonus point secured top spot in the southern hemisphere standings and a place in next weekend's Nations Championship final at Twickenham.

South Africa lost 20-17 to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday but did enough to reach next weekend's Nations Championship final. The losing bonus point for a defeat by fewer than eight points saw the Springboks top the southern hemisphere standings ahead of New Zealand on points difference.

England's 37-12 victory over the All Blacks in London earlier on Saturday opened the door for South Africa, who needed just one log point in Dublin. The world champions now wait to learn their opponents at Twickenham next Sunday. England or France can still finish top of the northern hemisphere standings, with France needing a bonus-point win over Argentina in Saturday's final match of the penultimate round.

Also read Nations Championship: What Springboks need to do against Ireland

Rassie Erasmus faces suspension

The build-up in the Irish capital was headlined by Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension by World Rugby over his comments on match officiating in the Boks' defeat by Les Bleus last week. Erasmus's plan to host an online watch party for Saturday's Ireland-Springboks Test raised concerns among rugby bosses. Bok lock Ruan Nortje withdrew on Friday due to a niggle, with Franco Mostert starting alongside the returning Eben Etzebeth in the second row.

Ireland's loose-forward injuries and the form of hooker Ronan Kelleher saw head coach Andy Farrell name captain Dan Sheehan, back from concussion, at No 8. The hosts took a 17-10 lead into half-time after scoring three tries to the visitors' one in an entertaining first 40 minutes. The Boks opened the scoring via a Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu penalty, but the Irish hit back with right winger Robert Baloucoune crossing twice, either side of Kelleher's score on the hooter.

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Flyhalf Sam Prendergast missed the conversion of Baloucoune's second effort but added the extras to Kelleher's touchdown. Morne van den Berg kept the Boks in touch with a converted try from close range after sustained scrum pressure, converted by Feinberg-Mngomezulu. South Africa had a try disallowed soon after the restart, with Canan Moodie adjudged by the TMO to have been in touch while stretching over the line in the tackle out wide.

Key moments in final quarter

Prendergast extended Ireland's advantage by three from the kicking tee in the 54th minute, before Malcolm Marx crashed over and Feinberg-Mngomezulu split the uprights for the crucial score as the match entered the final quarter. Both teams finished the encounter with 14 men after Sheehan and replacement Marco van Staden were yellow carded for foul play. Sheehan was punished for a croc roll on Van Staden, who retaliated by diving in recklessly at the breakdown.

The Boks also have an injury concern in fullback Damian Willemse, who limped off in the 26th minute and was replaced by Moodie. Ireland scored three tries through a brace by wing Baloucoune and a five-pointer by hooker Kelleher, while Prendergast added a conversion and a penalty. The Springboks scored tries by scrumhalf Van den Berg and hooker Marx, while flyhalf Feinberg-Mngomezulu added both conversions and a penalty.

South Africa player ratings

Damian Willemse (3) had another weekend where his rugby was not on and made a few early errors before leaving the field halfway through the first half with an injury. Kurt-Lee Arendse (6) had some good and some not so good moments, never stopped looking for gaps in the defence, made some strong tackles and competed under the high balls well.

Jesse Kriel (5) had not much to do with the backline not really stringing anything together, and the few runs he had he looked for space but could not find. Damian de Allende (4) had a tough night out, missing a couple of hits and hardly making metres when carrying the ball into contact.

Ethan Hooker (6) chased the high kicks tirelessly and managed to get some back for the Boks, but there was little to see of him on the attack. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (4) made a good try-saving tackle, but it was a second game in a row where the Bok flyhalf struggled to get the team going, with some poor kicks too.

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Morne van den Berg (4.5) saw that obstruction 5m out from the Irish try line as criminal, and while some kicks from hand were good, others were not and that cost the team. Cameron Hanekom (5.5) produced a performance full of heart on defence and with the ball in hand, with a couple of errors but some good promise as starting No 8.

Pieter-Steph du Toit (5) again put his body on the line but the physicality of Ireland overshadowed him, and a couple of errors also crept into his performance. Siya Kolisi (4.5) had some strong runs and tackles in his time on the park but did not have the desired impact at the breakdown.

Franco Mostert (4) found himself on the wrong side of the ref whistle a few times, was physical but could not dominate the Irish ball carriers with his tackles. Eben Etzebeth (6) had a strong return and did the job required of him, with some strong carries, contesting in the lineout and massive defence.

Wilco Louw (4.5) conceded a penalty for sealing that cost the ball and did not get the reward from scrumming Andrew Porter, though he got in some good carries. Malcolm Marx (6) was all over the park with defence and trying to steal possession at the breakdown, and the Springboks will struggle if they must play a big Test without him.

Ox Nche (4.5) was penalised once in the scrum, a call he won't agree with, and did not get the desired scrum dominance. Among the replacements, Jan-Hendrik Wessels (2), Marco van Staden (3) and Grant Williams (3) made limited contributions, while Paul de Villiers (5) did his part. Canan Moodie (6) came on early for Willemse and looked hungry for rugby, but a soft penalty for offside and a missed tackle cost the team a try.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Dan Sheehan (captain), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter. Replacements: 16 Tom Stewart, 17 Tom O'Toole, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 James Ryan, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie.