Springboks chase 10th Paris win against France at Stade de France

South Africa face France in Paris on Friday aiming for a ninth win in 10 Tests and a fifth straight victory at the Stade de France, while France seek to end a long home losing run.

The Springboks will chase a 10th victory in their last 11 Tests against France when the two sides meet at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Friday evening.

South Africa have won nine of the last 10 meetings, including the last four at France's national stadium. France last beat the Springboks at the venue in 2001. The Boks have made a habit of winning the biggest matches in Paris. The most memorable was the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, when Jacques Nienaber's side beat France 29-28 before going on to win the semi-final against England and the final against New Zealand by the same one-point margin.

Also read Springboks team to face France: Unchanged or will Rassie pull a Rassie?

France coach praises Springboks strength

Last year, Rassie Erasmus's team returned and won 32-17, despite playing 30 minutes of the second half with 14 men against 15. France coach Fabien Galthie called the challenge the toughest his generation has faced. They still have the same strengths, their pack and their aerial kicking game, which they have developed even further, along with the same power, he said.

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Galthie described the Springboks as perhaps the best team ever in the sport and praised them for beating the All Blacks in three successive Tests. Erasmus has consistently acknowledged France's quality, from the build-up to the 2023 World Cup quarter-final through to last year's victory. I have always been impressed by their size; they obviously have special playmakers, but they can also physically hurt their opponents, he said. Playing at the Stade de France is always special for us.

We have had great results there; we love the noise of the crowd and the energy of the crowd. It is a pressured environment, and our players, like the French, feed off that energy. France are the reigning Six Nations champions and consistently Europe's strongest rugby nation. They demolished Australia 42-26 in July's Nations Championship, and their depth was again evident in the selection against Fiji last Saturday, with just 11 survivors from the match-day squad that overwhelmed the Wallabies.

Dupont returns for crucial France clash

Only seven survivors remain from last year's defeat by the Springboks: five in the starting XV and two among the replacements. The most significant addition is scrumhalf and captain Antoine Dupont, whose injury absence last year deprived France of arguably the most influential player in world rugby. France will be determined to turn the tables in front of their vocal home supporters and end a frustrating run of defeats against the world champions.

Erasmus selected his strongest available 23 for the 66-7 victory against Italy in Turin last Saturday. Nine tries and contributions from several experienced campaigners underlined the depth of quality in his squad. Sixteen of those selected against Italy featured in last year's 32-17 win, with loosehead prop Boan Venter the only fit player from that winning combination omitted. The other six are unavailable through injury.

Siya Kolisi, Malcolm Marx and Damian de Allende are among the 2023 World Cup winners expected to provide leadership in a much sterner contest. Erasmus and Kolisi have repeatedly emphasised that South Africa's dominance in Paris disguises how little has separated the teams. In most cases, there is just one score between us. They are a very good side, and in Fabien they have an exceptional coach, Erasmus said.

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Scrums significance for Daan Human France ties

For Springbok scrum coach Daan Human, France carries particular significance. Human, a four-Test Springbok in 2002, joined Toulouse in 2004 and made 169 appearances before retiring in 2012. He has often said he learned to scrum in France and retains enormous affection for Toulouse, French rugby's passion and the country's appreciation of the set piece.

South Africa have won all four of their Nations Championship matches so far, beating England, Scotland and Wales in the July internationals before the emphatic victory over Italy. Another win would strengthen their position at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings and take them closer to a favourable position for the Finals Weekend in London. France are unlikely to offer the same opportunities Italy did.

Springboks must maintain defensive discipline France

They possess considerable attacking quality despite losing key players to injury, plus physicality and the ability to punish mistakes, particularly when they find space out wide. The Springboks will need to be far more disciplined defensively and bring their usual intensity to the breakdown and set pieces to maintain their impressive record in Paris. For Erasmus and his coaching staff, the challenge is to ensure the Italy performance is not the high point of their European campaign.

With Ireland awaiting them in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November, the Boks want to build momentum rather than let standards drop. Friday's encounter is another chance to make a statement against one of their bitter rivals and continue building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.