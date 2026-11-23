Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a rejigged team with seven changes and one positional switch for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, with Emmanuel Tshituka in line for his Test debut.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes and one positional switch to his starting XV for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

The team was announced hours after three Springboks were named among the nominees for the World Rugby Awards. Emmanuel Tshituka will be in line to make his Test debut if he takes the field. The changes follow a 20-17 loss to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, a second successive defeat after a 21-19 loss against France in Paris. Neither result prevented the Boks from squeezing into the final at Twickenham.

Also read Erasmus Names Seven Changes as Tshituka Set for Springbok Debut in Nations Championship Final

Erasmus Makes Injury-Enforced Team Changes

One switch was injury-enforced after a niggle picked up by Damian Willemse in Dublin. As a result, Manie Libbok will start at flyhalf, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moving to fullback. Ruan Nortje, who was withdrawn before the Ireland match, has also not recovered. Salmaan Moerat will start in a new lock combination with Lood de Jager, who was on the bench in Dublin.

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Moerat will play his first match of the November tour after he was forced to withdraw from the win against Italy due to back spasms experienced in the warm-up. The other changes are in the front row, where Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will start. Erasmus again opted to name six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench. Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Wilco Louw serve as the back-up front row.

Eben Etzebeth provides lock cover, while Tshituka, the brother of Springbok Vincent Tshituka, and Paul de Villiers offer loose-forward support. Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and utility player Canan Moodie are the two backs on the bench. Only four players in the match-23 did not face Ireland: Moerat, Libbok, Tshituka and Cobus Reinach.

Coach Retains Loose Trio For Final

Another four have dropped out of the match-day squad that faced France at Stade de France two weeks ago: Willemse, Nortje, Jasper Wiese, who is serving a suspension, and Franco Mostert. Erasmus retained his loose trio from the weekend in captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cameron Hanekom. Reinach and Libbok slot into a settled backline, which includes centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, and the back three of Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ethan Hooker and Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Erasmus said: We faced France two weeks ago and we know what they will bring, so we selected the team based on what we want to achieve in this match, while at the same time knowing where they tested us the last time. In total 19 of these players played in Paris and they know what to expect against the French.

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He added: While we are sad for Damian, Ruan, and Jasper, we believe this team will deliver what we need in a challenging encounter. Salmaan is playing club rugby in France and Cobus played there for a few seasons, while Emmanuel has been working tremendously hard at training and we know what he is capable of.

Springboks Receive World Rugby Award Nominations

The team announcement came hours after Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Paul de Villiers were named among the nominees for the World Rugby Awards on Monday. Marx and Nche were nominated for the Men's 15s Player of the Year for a second successive season, with Marx the 2025 winner. De Villiers was nominated for Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated the trio.

He said: To have two South Africans nominated for Men's 15s Player of the Year and Paul earning recognition in Breakthrough Player is a tremendous endorsement of the quality, character and talent of the players representing our country on the global stage. World Rugby's panel will finalise the voting process during the week. The winners will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend in London this weekend.

The Springbok team is: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Emmanuel Tshituka, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.