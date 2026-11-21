The Springboks suffered a second straight defeat, losing 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin, but still qualified for the Nations Championship final at Twickenham after topping the Southern Hemisphere standings on points difference. Coaches and captain Siya Kolisi pointed to poor discipline and missed opportunities as key issues to fix.

The Springboks lost 20-17 to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday evening, but still qualified for the Nations Championship final next Sunday at Twickenham.

Springboks Qualify For Final After Defeat

They topped the Southern Hemisphere standings on points difference ahead of the All Blacks. Captain Siya Kolisi admitted the defeat was tough and highlighted missed opportunities and ill-discipline. It was the Springboks' second successive loss, the first time since November 2022 that they have suffered back-to-back defeats. Kolisi said in his post-match TV interview: It was tough.

Also read Nations Championship: What Springboks need to do against Ireland

A lot of the things that we're normally good at, like exiting our own half, they put us under a lot of pressure. The amount of time they kept us in our own half made it difficult to try and score from your own half. Even the scrum, we normally get dominance but we didn't today, so well done to them. They played out of their skin today and took their opportunities.

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He added: There's a lot we have to do as a group to get better than we were today. We definitely have to fix it and we have another opportunity next week. Hopefully we can fix it, but we'll definitely take some lessons from this week and last week and just focus on what we need to do on the field. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they won't be pointing fingers at each other after the loss.

They will instead work on fixing their shortcomings from the last two Tests. Stick said he is not satisfied with the way the team has played in recent weeks. Stick said: Firstly, we must give credit to Ireland for how they took their opportunities. They were clinical, especially when they got their 22-metre entries.

Assistant Coach Focuses On Discipline

One thing that let us down was our discipline and that gave them chances to get into our danger zone. They played well.

However, the important thing is to stick together, not point fingers, and focus on the next game. If we can win that one it gives us something to build on. Fellow assistant coach Felix Jones pointed out that Ireland did well to capitalise on the Springboks' poor exits at times. The Irish were also quicker at the breakdown, which led to a couple of penalties going their way.

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Jones identified poor discipline as a key factor that gave Ireland possession. He said the team had discussed it before the match but ultimately paid the price for conceding too many penalties against Ireland. Jones said: We were caught sealing at the breakdown a couple of times and we must go and look at why that happened.

Preparations Continue For Nations Championship Final

There were moments we had opportunities close to the line, and in the past we would have converted them, so we need to be more clinical in those areas. The plan was good, but the execution let us down at critical moments, and that will be key going into next week. The Springboks will now face France again in the Nations Championship final to be crowned the best team in the world outside of a World Cup year.

They will strive to reach the level they know they are capable of playing at. The team will take lessons from the last two weeks and focus on what they need to do on the field.