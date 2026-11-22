South Africa lost 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin but still reached the inaugural Nations Championship final in London, where they will face France on Sunday.

The Springboks have booked their place in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship despite suffering a narrow 20-17 defeat against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on Saturday.

The result was enough for South Africa to advance to the decider in London next Sunday, where they will face France in a rematch of last weekend's pool clash. Kick-off is at 6.40pm SA time. The Boks trailed 17-10 at halftime. They fought their way back into a position to potentially win the match in the second half, but were forced to settle for the 20-17 loss.

Also read Springboks qualify for Nations Championship final despite narrow Ireland defeat

Springboks Leaders Demand Better Performance

Malcolm Marx scored the Springboks' second try in the defeat. Captain Siya Kolisi, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and assistant coach Felix Jones were bitterly disappointed with the performance. All three said the team knows what it must learn from the Ireland match and from the 21-19 defeat against France in Paris. Kolisi said: I do not think it matters who we are playing against next week, we just need to be better as a group.

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The effort is there, but it is still not good enough. We are not playing to our potential and we need to fix that going into next week. Kolisi added: We play for our country and we never promise we are going to win every game, but we know as a group we can definitely be better. I do not question the boys' effort or mindset, or their desire to win.

It is about finding the solutions to perform better and executing what we plan well. The captain pointed to specific areas that let the team down. Today we had a good plan in the kicking game and we did not execute it, and on defence we did not dominate as much as we normally do. Ireland also got opportunities close to the line, which they took and we did not, which in the past we would normally take.

Coach Stick Demands Improvement From Team

So there are many things we can improve on. Stick shared Kolisi's sentiments. He said: We know what we need to do. I am not satisfied with the way we have played in the last few weeks and we just want to be better because we know the level we are capable of.

Stick stressed the importance of unity and focus ahead of the final. The important thing is to stick together and focus on the next game, because if we can win that one it gives us something to build on. Most importantly, it is about sticking together as a group and not pointing fingers. Jones attributed the result to a few factors.

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Jones Cites Discipline And Execution Issues

Discipline was one of the biggest things and that is something we spoke about before the game. When you give a team like Ireland penalty after penalty, they will punish you and they did exactly that. Jones also highlighted the team's failure to convert scoring chances. There were moments we had opportunities close to the line and in the past we would have converted them, so we need to be more clinical in those areas.

The plan was good, but the execution let us down at critical moments and that will be key going into next week. The Springboks must now regroup quickly before facing France in London. South Africa have shown they are most dangerous with their backs to the wall, and victory in the final would give the group something significant to build on.