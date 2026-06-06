Springboks Injury Woes Overshadow Depth and Strategic Brilliance of Rassie Erasmus

Despite a significant injury list, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has the depth and strategy to maintain South Africa's dominance in the Nations Championship. The squad still boasts numerous World Cup winners and Erasmus's selection policies emphasize familiarity, experience, and leadership.

The Springboks face an injury crisis ahead of the Nations Championship with Malcolm Marx, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Grant Williams, Ethan Hooker, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cobus Reinach all currently injured and unlikely to play in the opening month.

Despite this, national coach Rassie Erasmus can still select a formidable matchday squad. For example, one potential 23 includes Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Wilco Louw, Johann Grobbelaar, Ox Nche, with super subs Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Jean Kleyn, Cameron Hanekom, Andre Esterhuizen, Faf de Klerk, and Manie Libbok.

Of that 23, 15 have won a World Cup title, and 10 of the starting XV have started in a winning World Cup final. Considering the injured players, who number close to 15, it highlights the incredible depth in South African rugby. Erasmus has masterfully merged the best overseas-based players with those from the four South African United Rugby Championship teams.

Last season, the Boks won 11 of 13 Tests, used over 50 players, maintained the world number one ranking, won a second consecutive Rugby Championship, and finished with five straight wins on their Northern Hemisphere tour, including victories over France and Ireland and a record 43-10 win over the All Blacks in New Zealand. Erasmus balances his selections by favoring familiar combinations, ensuring experience and leadership are protected, and not placing inexperienced players alongside each other.

For instance, in the final two matches of 2025 against Ireland and Wales, his selections reflected these strategic principles. Sharks captain Andre Esterhuizen, versatile in midfield and loose forwards, offers Erasmus tactical flexibility. Erasmus's approach ensures the Springboks remain a dominant force despite injuries





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Springboks Rassie Erasmus Injury Crisis Nations Championship South Africa Rugby World Cup

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