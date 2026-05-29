Springboks' Injury Crisis Deepens as Kwagga Smith Joins Growing List of Absentees

The Springboks' preparations for the 2026 season have been dealt a significant blow with the news that versatile forward Kwagga Smith is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a serious knee injury. Smith joins a growing list of key players, including Aphelele Fassi, RG Snyman, and Bongi Mbonambi, who are all set to miss the upcoming season. Snyman, who is also out with a knee injury, admitted it's tough to miss out on the season but is focusing on supporting the team in any way possible. This could see New Zealand facing a South African B side in the first test in Johannesburg.

The Springboks ' injury woes continue with another key player set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Kwagga Smith , a versatile and impactful member of the team known for his role in the 'bomb squad', has suffered a serious knee injury while playing for the Shizuoka Blue Revs in Japan.

This adds to the growing list of injuries that includes Aphelele Fassi, RG Snyman, and Bongi Mbonambi, who are all set to miss the 2026 season. Snyman, who is also out with a knee injury, admitted it's tough to miss out on the season but is focusing on supporting the team in any way possible. At this rate, the first test in Johannesburg could see New Zealand facing a South African B side





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Springboks Injuries Kwagga Smith Rugby 2026 Season

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