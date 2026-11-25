South African Rugby chief Rassie Erasmus lacks a clear backup plan for Malcolm Marx. The Springboks continue trial positions for hookers despite the 2026 Rugby World Cup approaching.

South African Rugby selector Rassie Erasmus is currently facing intense scrutiny over the Springboks' lack of a definitive back-up hooker for the upcoming 2026 Rugby World Cup. One year prior to the tournament, the coaching staff has yet to identify a reliable second or third option for first-choice hooker Malcolm Marx. This uncertainty persists despite Erasmus having successfully built squad depth across other positions during his tenure.

Reliance on Mispositioned Players

The Springboks have repeatedly trialled players for the hooker role who are primarily suited to other positions on the rugby field. Jan Hendrik Wessels, originally a prop, is currently serving as the team's back-up hooker while wearing the ball. Marco van Staden, who is primarily a flanker, has also been utilized as a stop-gap option in the background. These personnel decisions highlight a strategic gap that has been debated and written about for years within the South African rugby community.

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Alternatives Ignored by Coaching Staff

Several established hookers who know the ins and outs of the position have been overlooked in favor of converting loose forwards. Johan Grobbelaar, Andre-Hugo Venter, and Marnus van der Merwe are all experienced specialists who could have provided stability. Even Siphosethu Mnebelele, a rookie Junior Bok star, was not given a sufficient run during the recent Bok tour of Europe. Critics argue that Erasmus is more interested in turning a player who is actually something else into a hooker rather than backing a proper number two jersey holder.

Mbonambi's Fitness and Squad Status

For the World Cup next year, Erasmus might well turn to 35-year-old Bongi Mbonambi again, provided he proves his fitness and gets properly into shape. The national coach called Mbonambi up to the Springbok squad for the Nations Championship final against France in London on Sunday, signaling that the veteran remains in the equation. However, Mbonambi has not played any competitive rugby in months, with his last Test match taking place just over a year ago.

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Immediate Test in London

Mbonambi has not been named in the matchday squad for Sunday's game against France, but his inclusion in the training environment is telling. If he impresses even slightly in training this week, observers should not be surprised if he returns in a green and gold jersey for a 20 to 30-minute burst up front. This limited exposure serves as a final fitness check before the tournament begins, leaving his status as a primary back-up highly uncertain.

Strategic Risks for 2026 Tournament

The fact that Erasmus has not settled on one or two permanent back-up men to Marx since the last World Cup in 2023 remains mind-boggling for analysts and fans alike. The Springboks face a significant question regarding who will wear the number two jersey if Marx picks up a long-term injury. Without a clear heir apparent, the team enters the global tournament with a potential critical vulnerability at the heart of their scrum.