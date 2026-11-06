Springboks Honor Hyron Andrews As Rugby World Remembers Lions Lock

Siya Kolisi reflects on the sudden passing of former teammate Hyron Andrews, detailing the tributes and scheduled memorials for the late Springboks lock.

The South Africa n rugby community is mourning the sudden loss of former Springboks lock Hyron Andrews, who passed away in France on October 16. His teammate and current team captain, Siya Kolisi, has opened up about the profound impact of this tragedy on the players and the broader rugby family.

Andrews, a respected lock who represented the Lions, Sharks, and Sale Sharks, died unexpectedly. The news has sent shockwaves through the sport, with colleagues remembering him as an individual who consistently brought energy and positivity to every squad he joined during his distinguished career.

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Memorial Schedule In Paarl And Durban

Official tributes are planned across multiple locations to honor the life of Hyron Andrews. A public memorial service is scheduled for Friday evening in Paarl, providing a space for the community to gather and remember his contributions to the game.

Following the public gathering, a private funeral will take place on Saturday. The mourning period will conclude with a celebration of his life at Kings Park in Durban on November 11, allowing fans and former teammates to pay their respects in a final farewell event.

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Kolisi Reflects On Teammate Bond

Speaking from Turin during the build-up to Saturday's crucial match between the Springboks and Italy, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi shared how difficult it remains to process the loss. He noted that many players feel a sense of disbelief, as the timeline of events feels surreal given how recently they were together on the field.

Kolisi emphasized that the shock is palpable among the squad. He explained that the sudden nature of the death means the reality has not yet fully sunk in for a lot of them, creating a unique emotional challenge as they prepare to compete internationally.

Support For Widow Maiglin Andrews

The Bok captain expressed deep empathy for Andrews' family, specifically addressing the immense burden carried by his widow, Maiglin. Kolisi stated that while the loss is tough for teammates, he cannot fathom the difficulty faced by Maiglin and their sons who must now navigate life without him.

He highlighted the unwavering support Maiglin provided throughout Andrews' career. She traveled all around the world to support Hyron during his professional journey, demonstrating a level of dedication and commitment that was central to his success on and off the pitch.

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Legacy Of Positivity And Team Spirit

Former teammates recall Andrews for his infectious energy and selfless attitude. Kolisi described a player who was always present for his colleagues, offering encouragement and positivity regardless of whether he was scheduled to play in a particular match.

His presence was characterized by a consistent, uplifting spirit that benefited everyone in the locker room. This dedication to team cohesion and the well-being of his peers remains a defining aspect of his legacy in South African rugby.