Springboks Face France in Paris with World No 1 Ranking at Stake

South Africa put their World Rugby No 1 ranking on the line against France in Paris on Friday night, with the Springboks seeking a 10th win in 11 meetings.

South Africa will put their World Rugby No 1 ranking on the line when they face France in the Nations Championship at Stade de France in Paris on Friday night, with kick-off at 22:10 SA time.

The Springboks lead the world rankings on 93.09 points, 0.44 ahead of New Zealand on 92.65. France are fourth on 87.49 and need the stars to align to end a sorry run of nine defeats from their last 10 matches against South Africa. France captain Antoine Dupont acknowledged that the Springboks are favourites but insisted his team are capable of winning against anyone.

Also read Springboks Assistant Coach Felix Jones Warns of French Tactical Evolution Ahead of Paris Clash

Dupont Leads France In Unfamiliar Flyhalf Role

We have to pull out the right match at the right time to get out of this spiral, Dupont said. Dupont has played in five defeats from six encounters against the world champions, including France's quarter-final exit on home soil at the 2023 World Cup. He will line up in the unfamiliar number 10 jersey, with Maxime Lucu starting at scrumhalf.

I have played against them in different contexts, but recently they have had a lot of bulk and a very clear and effective strategy, Dupont said. We will have to surprise ourselves and them. We are not in the most favourable situation but we have nothing to lose. Dupont said he had only one day to train with halfback partner Lucu as he prepares to start at flyhalf for France for the first time in his 66th appearance.

Both are scrumhalves and most people expected Lucu to start at number 10 after he came on there when Romain Ntamack went off injured against Fiji last week. Even though they push up very quickly and bring a lot of intensity, you can still break their lines, like with every team, Dupont said. We will try to exploit those gaps by playing our own game.

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There are possible solutions against them, but you must first meet the physical challenge and win the collisions. France coach Fabien Galthie spoke on Wednesday about how little space and time South Africa afford their opponents, but Dupont expects Les Bleus to create attacking opportunities nonetheless.

South Africa's recent dominance includes a humbling 32-17 defeat of France at the Stade de France last year, despite the Springboks playing the entire second half with 14 men following lock Lood de Jager's red card at the end of the first period. De Jager returns to the starting lineup on Friday, with Eben Etzebeth the only absentee from what would be the first-choice forward unit.

De Jager is formidable at lineout time and as a ball carrier, although he was red carded in the first half of last year's game, forcing the Boks to win with 14 men. The Boks got two more curve-balls last November, with Franco Mostert, on the bench on Friday, getting his marching orders in the following week's game against Italy.

Springboks Pack Dominates French Mobile Front Five

But if the Boks keep all their players on the field, the pack should get the better of a French unit selected around a quest to be more mobile than the Boks, to stretch the big men and run them off their feet. All five members of the French back five, meaning lock to No 8, could conceivably play as loose-forwards.

The theory that the Boks can be run off their feet and their defence exposed by a high tempo, all court game may sound familiar. It is exactly what the All Blacks were up to in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series. The All Blacks succeeded to some extent, which is perhaps what the French are basing their set up on, because they did score a lot of tries.

But in the end they lost the series 3-1, and it was the Bok power game that prevailed. The Springboks played New Zealand in four incredibly tough and intense games in as many weeks in the RGR series, something both coaches agreed was a step up from even what they would experience at the business end of a Rugby World Cup. It was No 1 against No 2 every seven days, for four successive weekends.

The emotional strain of having to come back from 1-0 down to defend their pride on home soil might have cost the Boks in the immediate aftermath. Heading to Australia, to Perth, after winning the series seemed a strange way to celebrate that achievement, and it likely cost them the game against the Wallabies at the end of September.

That post-series hangover has now worn off and both the Boks and the All Blacks have shown since then that the razor sharpness, physical and emotional strength required to compete in the RGR has put them on a different level. Some might say it was only Italy, but the Boks were near perfect in the first half in Turin last week before almost predictably the intensity dropped when the lead was 45-0.

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In many ways the Turin game was similar to the New Zealand win over Australia in Sydney, when at one point the All Blacks were scoring at more than a point a minute and looked like they might hit 80. The Boks should be switched on in Paris on Friday night, ready for the big challenge coming their way, just because that is what they have become used to.

Rugby Greatest Rivalry Tests Define Recent Form

The RGR games were played at a different level, and arguably that step up has been carried into the first stages of the northern hemisphere leg of the Nations Championship. The last few games between these nations, dating back to 2022, have all been very close. When these teams clash you do not bet your house on the result.

If France are not part of a Big Two in world rugby alongside South Africa and New Zealand, then they would certainly be the other member of a Big Three. They can prove that by winning on Friday. Ranking permutations add extra spice to the clash. A win by 15 points or fewer by France will see the Springboks lose 1.56 points and drop to second, with France moving up to third place.

Match Result Determines Nations Championship Rankings

A victory by 16 or more points by France will see the Springboks lose 2.34 points, with France again moving up to third. A draw after 80 minutes will see the Springboks lose 0.56 points and drop to second, but France would stay in fourth place.

A win by the Springboks by 15 points or less will see them pick up 0.44 points and stay in first place, while a 16-plus point victory would see Rassie Erasmus' men collect another 0.66 points, also extending their overall lead. France have named Theo Attissogbe, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Kalvin Gourgues, Yoram Moefana and Louis Bielle-Biarrey in the back three and midfield.

Dupont captains the side at flyhalf alongside Lucu, with Gregory Alldritt, Cameron Woki and Francois Cros in the back row. Mickael Guillard and Florian Verhaeghe are the locks, while Sipili Falatea, Julien Marchand and Jean-Baptiste Gros form the front row. South Africa counter with Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende and Ethan Hooker in the backs. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at flyhalf with Morne van den Berg at scrumhalf.

Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi form the loose trio, with Ruan Nortje and Lood de Jager in the second row. Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche pack down in the front row. Franco Mostert is among the replacements along with Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Cameron Hanekom, Paul de Villiers, Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok.

A message from Siya Kolisi ahead of a massive game for the Springboks on Friday night in Paris was shared with fans: pace yourselves, you have got a long night ahead.