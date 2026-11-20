Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban from World Rugby and will watch Saturday's Test against Ireland from his Dublin hotel room, while prop Wilco Louw says the team remains focused on the match.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus will watch Saturday's Test against Ireland from a Dublin hotel room after receiving a six-match ban from World Rugby. The ban was handed down on Wednesday following an explosive press conference that started the week.

Erasmus has announced a watch party for supporters from his hotel room, and more than 80 000 people had viewed his invitation by Thursday. He made clear in an online sign-up form that he will not be live streaming the match. Those joining him must watch the action on their own televisions or devices. Erasmus stressed that the event is being organised in his personal capacity and has nothing to do with SA Rugby or the Springboks.

Also read Rassie Throws An Online Watch Party After Six-Match Ban

Rights holders monitor watch party

On the face of it, he appears to be taking care not to fall foul of copyright regulations. But rugby officials and broadcasters will be watching closely to ensure there are no slip-ups. The Guardian reports that organisers of the Nations Championship and its broadcast partners have privately expressed concerns about a possible breach of media rights.

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The most lucrative of those rights are held by SuperSport in South Africa, and the broadcaster is understood to be particularly concerned, given that the vast majority of Erasmus's potential audience will be South African. If Erasmus sticks to his stated plan of watching the match on television while interacting with supporters through his laptop camera, there should be little cause for concern.

But any attempt to stream match footage to his online audience could land him in hot water with the rights holders. Erasmus announced the idea on Wednesday, posting: Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I'll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch on my own.

So let's give it a go and hope I get the tech sorted. TV on, my laptop camera on, and you're welcome to join me. This is personal, not official. The ban, combined with the four-week suspension of No 8 Jasper Wiese for his red card during the 21-19 defeat to France last Friday, has heightened perceptions among South Africans that their team is subject to rigorous scrutiny by World Rugby.

Springboks stay focused on Ireland

Some observers have compared the treatment to that of opponents like Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast. Despite the off-field turbulence, tighthead prop Wilco Louw insists the Springboks are keeping their sights firmly fixed on Saturday's Nations Championship Test match against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin. Louw emphasized that the squad is dedicated to improving on their performance after the loss to France, aiming to secure a spot in the final.

The Boks currently sit second on the Southern Hemisphere log, trailing the All Blacks by just one point as they prepare for the crucial clash in Dublin. According to Louw, the players have had a productive week of preparation and are concentrating on refining their systems to ensure they are sharp for the contest.

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He described the upcoming match as a massive Test, noting that the primary objective is to stay focused on their own improvement and execution rather than external distractions. Responding positively to controversy is a well-established part of the Springboks' blueprint. That trait served them well when Erasmus was banned in 2022, leading to their second successive Rugby World Cup victory in 2023.

This resilience stems from a deep desire to make their country proud and a strong sense of responsibility associated with wearing the national jersey. Louw highlighted that representing the team involves a huge responsibility to their families and the rest of the nation. He stated that they have their own high standards by which they judge themselves, and this internal drive serves as a primary motivation.

Scrums key against Irish pack

The determination to pull together in adversity is a core value that defines the Springboks' identity and approach to high-stakes matches. A key tactical focus for the upcoming match will be the scrummaging performance between the two teams. While the Springboks have been dominant in this area globally, Louw expressed significant respect for the Irish pack, acknowledging their recent improvements in this phase of the game.

He noted that Ireland has proven themselves as a country that can effectively scrum at the highest level. Louw praised Ireland as a proper rugby nation with dominant teams in the URC, such as Leinster and Munster, warning that their pack is huge and challenging. The Springboks aim to be on the dominant side of the scrum but recognize that the contest will not be easy against such a well-rounded opposition.

The team's preparation in Dublin is centered on ensuring they can match the Irish intensity and secure a positive result.