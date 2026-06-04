Springboks Fly-half Options in Flux as Feinberg-Mngomezulu Injury Creates Selection Dilemma

With star fly-half Fezokuhle Feinberg-Mngomezulu facing a lengthy injury layoff, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus must decide between established pivots Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok, external options like Chris Smith, or promoting a young talent such as Morné Moyo. The team's strategic direction for upcoming Tests against England and the All Blacks hangs in the balance.

Damian Willemse could be the third-choice flyhalf for the Springboks should head coach Rassie Erasmus not decide to bring in players from outside the squad ahead of the new international season.

, the playmaker could be sidelined for more than three months, ruling him definitely out of the July Tests and potentially a part of the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks later this year. Following a standout season for the world champions last year, head coach Rassie Erasmus will hope that Feinberg-Mngomezulu is back sooner rather than later.

He was earmarked to play a pivotal role this season, but the responsibility will now largely rest with established flyhalves Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok for most of the 2026 Tests. If Erasmus decides to look beyond his established options, Lions pivot Chris Smith has certainly strengthened his case with another consistent United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

While Smith may not possess the natural flair and skill of Feinberg-Mngomezulu, his game management, goal-kicking accuracy and ability to control territory have made him one of the most reliable flyhalves in South African rugby. It says a lot when former Bok star Morné Steyn sings your praises as a flyhalf. His experience and composure could make him an attractive squad addition.

However, the more likely solution could come from within the current Bok squad. Libbok and Pollard remain the obvious candidates, and depending on the blueprint the Springboks want to follow, especially against England, it could end up being a coin toss between the duo. Also, utility back Damian Willemse offers valuable cover at this stage of the season.

He has played extensively at flyhalf throughout his career, and his ability to switch between positions across the backline will give Erasmus that peace of mind if he decides not to add another pivot. The Junior Springbok flyhalf has impressed with his game control, attacking instincts and maturity for the SA Under-20 side, while also making a memorable URC debut for the Sharks in May.

Moyo appears destined for higher honours and could emerge as a genuine bolter if the Springboks decide to fast-track his development. Calling Moyo into the senior national squad now would likely mean missing the upcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in Georgia, denying the Junior Boks one of their key playmakers.

So, while it is unlikely that he will feature now, he remains a player who should probably be roped in as soon as possible to expose him to the Springbok environment





TheStar_news / 🏆 26. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Springboks Flyhalf Injury Rassie Erasmus Handré Pollard Manie Libbok Chris Smith Morné Moyo United Rugby Championship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stormers confident Jurie Matthee can fill Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's shoes for URC semifinalThe DHL Stormers are banking on Jurie Matthee to seamlessly replace the injured Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf for Saturday's Vodacom URC semifinal against Leinster in Dublin. While Feinberg-Mngomezulu, considered one of the world's best, is out for three months with an ankle injury, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani emphasizes Matthee's familiarity with the team's systems and his strong performances this season. Matthee, who has been integral to the matchday squad and delivered composed displays in previous games, including the quarterfinal, is seen as an ideal fit for the structural, forward-dominated game plan planned for the AVIVA Stadium. The team also faces the loss of wing Seabelo Senatla to concussion.

Read more »

Bok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu set for spell on sidelinesSA also have injury concerns around three other scrumhalves, plus Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman

Read more »

Big Vic not panicking over Sacha setbackSpringbok legend Victor Matfield believes South Africa's flyhalf stocks are strong enough to absorb the loss of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Read more »

Who is the third-choice Springbok flyhalf now that Sacha is injured?The Springboks will need to make a big call at flyhalf after a long-term injury sustained by young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Read more »