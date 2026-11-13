France beat South Africa 21-19 in Paris for first Stade de France win since 2005

France defeated South Africa 21-19 in the Nations Championship on Friday, ending a run of nine defeats in their last 10 meetings and securing their first win over the Springboks at the Stade de France since 2005.

France beat South Africa 21-19 in a tactically intriguing Nations Championship Test at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris on Friday. The win was France's first over South Africa at the Stade de France since 2005 and ended a run of nine defeats in the last 10 meetings between the teams.

Fabien Galthie's side overcame the world champions by outfoxing Rassie Erasmus in a battle of coaching gambles. Antoine Dupont was named at flyhalf before moving to his customary scrumhalf role during the match, and he played a key role as the Six Nations champions secured the victory. It was a first start at flyhalf for Dupont in his 66th appearance, and he had only one day to train with halfback partner Maxime Lucu.

Also read Can France stop the Springboks’ maul at Stade de France?

Dupont Start Surprise Tactical Shift

Both are scrumhalves, and most people expected Lucu to start in the number 10 jersey after he came on in that position when Romain Ntamack went off injured against Fiji last week. Dupont had spoken before the match about France needing their stars to align to end the sorry run against South Africa. South Africa's wholesale front-row changes had little impact on France's own ploy.

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Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx crossed for South Africa, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu converting the first two tries. Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored France's tries, while Maxime Lucu kicked six points. Jasper Wiese was shown a 20-minute red card after his yellow card was upgraded by the bunker review system for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck.

Dupont Confident France Can Win

Dupont said before the match that South Africa were favourites but insisted France were capable of winning against anyone. He noted that the Springboks had recently had a lot of bulk and a very clear and effective strategy, and that France had to pull out the right match at the right time to get out of the spiral.

He added that France would have to surprise themselves and their opponents, that they were not in the most favourable situation but had nothing to lose. Dupont also said that even though South Africa push up very quickly and bring a lot of intensity, you can still break their lines like with every team, and France would try to exploit those gaps by playing their own game.

France coach Fabien Galthie had spoken on Wednesday about how little space and time South Africa afford their opponents, but Dupont expected Les Bleus to create attacking opportunities nonetheless. Dupont said there were possible solutions against South Africa, but France had to first meet the physical challenge and win the collisions.

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France Turnaround After Recent Defeats

South Africa had even dished out a humbling 32-17 defeat for France at the Stade de France last year despite playing the entire second half with 14 men following lock Lood de Jager's red card at the end of the first period. Dupont had played in five defeats from six encounters against the world champions, including their quarter-final exit on home soil at the 2023 World Cup.

The victory left France on top of the Northern Hemisphere standings on 21 points. South Africa, suffering their first defeat of the Nations Championship, remained top of the Southern Hemisphere table on 21 points but face pressure from New Zealand. The match was a tactically intriguing contest in which Galthie's side overcame the world champions. The result marked a significant turnaround for France, who had lost nine of the previous 10 meetings between the teams.