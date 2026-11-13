Springboks Face France at Stade de France With Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Against Antoine Dupont at Flyhalf

The Springboks meet France in the Nations Championship at Stade de France on Friday, with Antoine Dupont starting at flyhalf for France and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu opposing him for South Africa.

The Springboks face France in the Nations Championship at the Stade de France on Friday evening, with kick-off at 10.10pm. The match is a battle to stay at the top, and both sides are dealing with injuries to key players.

The flyhalf duel between Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and France captain Antoine Dupont could decide the outcome. Dupont starting at flyhalf for Les Bleus is the main talking point. He moves to No 10 because France have injuries to their first four choices in the position. Dupont normally plays scrumhalf, so he must adapt to a secondary role.

Also read Antoine Dupont vs Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu: Who will run the show at Stade de France?

South Africa Favorite Despite Injury Crisis

His partnership with scrumhalf Maxime Lucu will be crucial for the French attack. The Springboks enter the clash as overwhelming favorites, according to rugby analyst Keohane. He points to Rassie Erasmus's settled team combination and a powerful forward pack as giving South Africa a clear edge. South Africa has won their last four visits to the Stade de France, turning the venue into a virtual fortress.

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That streak includes three successive one-point knockout victories. The Boks beat France 29-28 in the 2024 Six Nations final, defeated England 16-15 in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, and edged New Zealand 12-11 in the 2023 World Cup final. All three matches took place at this ground and showed their ability to perform under extreme pressure.

Last year, the Springboks defeated France 32-17 despite playing the entire second half with fourteen men after a red card to lock Lood de Jager. Dupont was absent for France in that match, and the world champions are looking forward to facing him this time. The result underlined South Africa's depth and ability to dominate set-pieces even when disadvantaged. Erasmus has made only two changes to the match-day twenty-three that thrashed Italy 66-7 in Turin.

Wilco Louw Returns to Tame French Scrum

Tighthead prop Wilco Louw returns to the starting line-up to tame the French scrum from the first whistle. He joins loosehead prop Ox Nché and hooker Malcolm Marx in what is arguably the premier front row in the side. That front row is capable of destroying any opposing front row. France will counter with hooker Julien Marchand and props Sipili Falatea and Jean-Baptiste Gros.

They will be in for a tough time if they cannot front up to the Bok power men. The replacements must also stay in the scrum contest for France to have a chance at set-piece time. Lood de Jager's retention in the second row adds height and defensive solidity. Keohane expects the forward unit to dominate the set-piece, which is often decisive in tight international matches.

The combination of experienced forwards and a settled backline gives South Africa a cohesive unit that is difficult to disrupt. France face significant disruption in their backline. The injury crisis at flyhalf leaves them without their preferred playmakers. Dupont and Lucu are astute players who can punish the smallest lapse in concentration.

Springbok Duo Must Handle Dupont Trickery

They will look to test the Boks with their kicking game and interchange positions to catch opponents unawares. Springbok scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu must be on their toes. They are an inexperienced combination still growing under Erasmus, so the trickery of Dupont and Lucu must be watched carefully. If the Bok duo can run the show behind an advancing pack, it could be a long evening for France.

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Discipline will be another crucial factor. The Boks cannot afford to give away unnecessary penalties or let emotions get the better of them in an intense encounter. France can punish teams when given opportunities in the opposition half. A red card put South Africa under pressure last year, though they still won comfortably.

The bench could play a significant role. The Boks have plenty of experience and firepower among their replacements. They will look to use that depth to maintain intensity in the closing stages. If they stay disciplined, dominate the physical exchanges and finish strongly, they will be in a good position to secure another important victory in Paris.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick have warned of the threat posed by Dupont and Lucu. They say the Springboks will not alter their defensive approach for France's new halfback pairing. Ox Nché also warned the Boks to brace for a French scrum battle and said the team has scrum improvements to make after Italy gave them a tougher examination up front than the 66-7 scoreline suggested.

Discipline and Accuracy Define South African Path

According to Keohane, the Springboks do not need to be spectacular to win. Their path to victory lies in accuracy, discipline and ruthlessness in areas where they hold a clear superiority. Minimizing errors and capitalizing on France's backline disorganization will be key. Controlling tempo and dominating physical exchanges will likely determine the outcome.

The clash promises to be a tactical battle between a settled, confident South African side and a resilient but disrupted French team. South Africa's historical success in Paris and current squad stability make them the team to beat. France's quality and Dupont's leadership in an unfamiliar role ensure the match will be fiercely contested. The result will hinge on which team imposes their will in the crucial set-pieces and maintains composure under pressure.