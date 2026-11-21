Ireland won 20-17 in Dublin with three first-half tries, but South Africa claimed the one league point they needed to finish top of the Southern Hemisphere table and reach the Nations Championship finals.

Ireland beat South Africa 20-17 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 21, 2026, but the Springboks still finished top of the Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere table.

South Africa needed just one league point to secure first place, either by scoring four tries or losing by seven points or fewer. They chose the latter route on a bitter-sweet night in Dublin. The Boks ended top of the table thanks to the All Blacks losing against Wales a week ago and losing 37-12 to England earlier in the day.

Also read England beat All Blacks in Nations Championship, South Africa gain control of final race

South Africa had won their first four league matches before losing by two points to France a week ago and by three points in Dublin. Ireland scored three tries to two but did not do enough to qualify top of the Northern Hemisphere league in the battle for placings going into the finals weekend next weekend.

Ireland Beat Springboks In Bitter-Sweet Night

For the purist and those few who may have an objective eye, the best team on the night won the Test match, if not the best team over the six rounds of matches, played in July and in November. Ireland have had the Boks number for some time and there was reprieve in Dublin a year ago when the Boks won 24-13. But this was a different game, a different Ireland, a different Springboks and a different result.

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These world champion Boks do not play for losing bonus points, but they were made to look secondary during a pulsating first half. The Boks were just as poor when trying to win the game in the final few minutes. They had field position and possession, but they lacked the patience and execution to close out a game they never looked like winning.

Ireland, who scored three tries in the first half to the Springboks one, were comfortably the better all-round team. Ireland dominated the set-piece again, with a penalty from their first scrum and their first try coming from a scrum driven over the line. Their scrum battled, but little else was secondary to the Springboks.

Irish Dominance Showcased By Scrum And Backline

The kick-receive was strong, especially fullback Hugo Keenan and right wing Robert Baloucoune, while their ruck speed, quickness of thought and the outstanding scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park and No 8 Dan Sheehan were highlights for the Irish. The Springbok defence was very leaky, especially in the first half, as the physicality of the Irish side, backline as well as the forwards, appeared to surprise the South Africans.

Missed tackles by Damian Willemse and Canan Moodie directly led to Ireland first and third tries, while there was just about no cover defence for the Irish try in between. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu gave the Boks an early three-point lead, but for the next half an hour it was primarily Ireland dictating tempo, pace and field position. The hosts were effective at the breakdown, aggressive in the collisions and more than a match for the Boks physicality.

Somehow the Boks fought their way back into the match, scoring through scrumhalf Morne van den Berg via their power scrum. Feinberg-Mngomezulu conversion levelled the scores at 10-all, with just two minutes left in the first half. Kurt Lee-Arendse and replacement outside back Canan Moodie had combined on the counterattack to set up the Boks try-scoring opportunity.

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But it was Moodie who conceded a soft off-side penalty, with the Boks in possession, and from the resulting penalty Ireland seized the advantage through Ronan Kelleher try. Ireland also had the momentum. Few could argue that they did not deserve to lead after 40 minutes. Ireland had scored three tries and would have had a fourth had it not been for a courageous try-saving tackle from No 8 Cameron Hanekom on Baloucoune.

The Springboks needed to score early in the second half and they thought they did through Moodie, but the Bok winger was denied following a TMO referral. His hip was in touch when scoring. Ireland extended the lead to 10 points in the 54th minute through a long range Sam Prendergast penalty, and there seemed no way back for a Springboks outfit that had been second best all evening.

Malcolm Marx Drives Springboks Fightback

But the World Player of the Year Malcolm Marx had other ideas when he crashed over after the Boks most controlled and sustained period of play in the period 56 to the 58th minute. It was Marx 33rd Test try. Feinberg-Mngomezulu conversion reduced the differential to three points with 20 minutes to play. Marx left the field in the 61st minute but still Ireland accuracy mastered that of the Boks.

It was the story of the night. Ireland had accuracy and the Boks lacked it in the biggest moments. Scorers for Ireland were Robert Baloucoune with two tries and Ronan Kelleher with one, while Sam Prendergast kicked a long range penalty. For South Africa, Morne van den Berg and Malcolm Marx scored tries, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu adding two conversions and a penalty.

France-born English referee Christophe Ridley and English TMO Ian Tempest would be under the microscope in Dublin, hoping to avoid the controversy their colleagues suffered last week. The greatest incident happened late in the game when Dan Sheehan was guilty of a crocodile roll on Marco van Staden, who subsequently made a dangerous cleanout. Ridley was otherwise consistent in his officiating across most departments, including the fiercely contested breakdown battle, which Ireland had the better of.

The Boks will be proud of how they adapted to fullback Damian Willemse injury, shuffling players around the field. But the lineouts were below par and the team could not adapt their strategy to Ireland breakdown dominance, nor did they alter their kicking plan when that failed them.