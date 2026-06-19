Springboks Face Scrumhalf Dilemma Ahead of 2026 Season Opener Against Barbarians

Injury crises among Springbok scrumhalms open the door for veterans Faf de Klerk and Embrose Papier as South Africa prepares for the 2026 season against the Barbarians, while the match also highlights the emergence of new talent through the country's development pathways.

The Springboks ' 2026 opener against the Barbarians offers a valuable opportunity to assess the squad and address key positions ahead of a demanding season. Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk returns to the Springbok frame after making only five appearances over the past two seasons.

Grant Williams and Faf de Klerk, the two scrumhalves named in the squad for the match in Gqeberha, could find themselves in similar roles multiple times throughout 2026. Injury to Cobus Reinach, who is likely to miss the upcoming series against the All Blacks in late August and September, may reignite De Klerk's Test career.

De Klerk, a key figure in South Africa's World Cup victories in 2019 and 2023, has gradually been sidelined due to the rise of Williams and Morné van den Berg. However, Van den Berg is also sidelined with a long-term injury, and Jaden Hendrikse is another scrumhalf on the casualty list. The injury crisis has also brought in-form Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier back into Springbok discussions.

Williams has established himself as the first-choice scrumhalf, but the current situation provides an opening for experienced players like De Klerk and Papier. Papier has scored 12 tries in the United Rugby Championship this season and will be pivotal in the URC final between the Bulls and Leinster at Croke Park. His consistent strong performances over several seasons, not just in 2026, highlight his quality.

Yet, the fact that he has not been selected since playing seven Tests in 2018 - Rassie Erasmus's first year as head coach - suggests he has yet to fully convince the coach of his Test credentials. Despite being recalled to an alignment camp earlier this year, Papier is not guaranteed to surpass Williams and others in the scrumhalf hierarchy.

De Klerk has featured in only five of the Boks' 27 Tests since the 2023 World Cup, often remaining fit but overlooked. He made bench appearances in 2025 against Italy and Georgia but did not play again for the rest of the year. By last November, it seemed De Klerk's Test career was over as the Springboks completed an undefeated tour of Europe with significant contributions from Williams, Reinach, and Van den Berg.

Now, with Reinach and Van den Berg unavailable for the foreseeable future and Papier's style still not having won over Erasmus, De Klerk's experience and competitive edge are suddenly in demand. The question is whether the 34-year-old veteran still possesses the physical capacity to perform at the expected level. This weekend also serves to highlight the emerging talent within South African rugby, with a relatively inexperienced SA "A" team selected to face Zimbabwe earlier in the day.

Many current and recent Junior Springboks feature in both squads, giving Erasmus a chance to evaluate progress and potential in a competitive setting while also planning for a post-2027 Rugby World Cup era when several veterans will retire. Erasmus explained the importance of the elite player development pathway initiated in 2013, noting that the rewards became apparent around 2019 and 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the system.

He pointed to a gap in the 22-to-26 age bracket because many players missed crucial developmental competitions like Craven Week, SA Schools, and the Junior Springboks during that period. The coaching staff work closely with provincial academies to compile a depth chart and integrate promising players quickly to assess their readiness and understanding of the team's philosophy.

Examples of this pipeline beginning to bear fruit include lock Riley Norton, who is already involved with the Springboks while still captaining the Junior Boks, and flyhalf Vusi Moyo, who is on the Bok bench yet remains in the Junior Bok setup. Erasmus noted that while lock was perceived as a thin position due to injuries and the absence of experienced players, Norton has emerged as a viable option. Riley Norton is being prepared for a potential debut against England.

The Barbarians, though potentially light in the forwards, possess a formidable backline featuring stars like Duhan van der Merwe, the Scotland and British & Irish Lions wing





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Springboks Barbarians Faf De Klerk Grant Williams Scrumhalf Injury Crisis Rassie Erasmus Embrose Papier Junior Springboks Player Development

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