Springboks Face Scrumhalf Crisis Ahead of England Clash as Key Players Suffer Injuries

The Springboks are grappling with a scrumhalf shortage ahead of their Nations Championship opener against England, with key players like Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, and Jaden Hendrikse sidelined due to injuries. Morné van den Berg is now the leading contender for the No 9 jersey, while Faf de Klerk's return to form in Japan offers some relief. The team's depth is thin, and coach Rassie Erasmus may need to consider Embrose Papier as a backup option.

The Springboks are facing a scrumhalf crisis ahead of their crucial Nations Championship opener against England on 4 July. With key players sidelined due to injuries, Lions No 9 Morné van den Berg has emerged as the leading contender for the scrumhalf jersey.

The situation has worsened following the latest setbacks to top Springbok scrumhalves, including Japan-based Faf de Klerk, who is recovering from an earlier injury, and Herschel Jantjies, who has been ruled out due to a knee issue. The Stormers' Cobus Reinach, who had been regaining his form after a groin operation, suffered a potential cruciate ligament injury during a match against the Glasgow Warriors.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson admitted that Reinach's URC play-off chances are slim, and his availability for the England match is now in serious doubt. The Sharks' Grant Williams is also sidelined, while Jaden Hendrikse has suffered another concussion, his second in a month. Hendrikse was stretchered off during matches against the Bulls and Edinburgh, raising concerns about his immediate availability.

The World Cup-winning scrumhalf had been recalled to the Springbok setup, but repeated head injuries may force the team to reconsider his inclusion. Meanwhile, De Klerk has been recalled to the Springbok squad after recovering from his own injury. He has been in impressive form for the Canon Eagles in Japan's League One, reminding everyone of his quality.

With Reinach, Williams, and Hendrikse potentially unavailable, the Springboks may only have Van den Berg and De Klerk as recognized international No 9 options. This could lead to head coach Rassie Erasmus revisiting the option of Embrose Papier, who has had a strong season with the Bulls. Despite a tough outing against the Ospreys in a URC clash, Papier has shown enough promise to warrant consideration for international duty.

The current situation presents a significant opportunity for Van den Berg to gain valuable experience ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup as the Springboks prepare for a pivotal 2026 campaign. The team's depth at scrumhalf is now a major concern, and Erasmus will need to carefully assess his options before the England match





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