South Africa captain Siya Kolisi admits the Springboks must improve set-piece execution and exit strategies ahead of the Nations Championship final against Ireland at Twickenham.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has acknowledged that the Springboks were significantly below their best during their recent match against Ireland, a loss that exposes critical vulnerabilities for the world champions. The defeat leaves the team with substantial issues to address before the inaugural Nations Championship final scheduled for next week at Twickenham.

Core Deficiencies In Set Piece And Defense

Kolisi explicitly identified the set piece as a primary area where Ireland exposed weaknesses in domains where South Africa typically expects to dominate the game. The Irish team demonstrated superior effectiveness at the set piece, allowing them to gain a significant tactical advantage throughout the contest. This structural weakness was compounded by Ireland's ability to keep the Springboks pinned inside their own half for extended periods.

Also read Nations Championship: What Springboks need to do against Ireland

The Springboks failed to execute proper exit strategies when under pressure, allowing Ireland to maintain possession and territorial dominance. Kolisi noted that Ireland played out of their skin and put immense pressure on the South African defense, creating numerous opportunities to capitalize on South Africa's errors. The inability to cleanly exit their own half was a critical factor that let the team down during this high-stakes encounter.

Kolisi Addresses Back To Back Defeats

Back-to-back defeats represent an unfamiliar and challenging experience for the Springbok side, which has become accustomed to winning matches at this level. Kolisi admitted that losing is tough for a squad with such a strong culture of success, but he emphasized the necessity of processing these results constructively. The team must take valuable lessons from both this week's performance and the previous week's events to avoid repeating similar mistakes.

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Discipline emerged as another key theme in Kolisi's assessment of the team's shortcomings, with the captain highlighting the need for improved focus and execution. The squad must focus strictly on rugby fundamentals and rectify the behavioral and technical errors that allowed Ireland to control the tempo. Kolisi expressed confidence that the group can identify these issues and implement changes before the next major fixture.

Final Preparations At Twickenham

The Springboks now face the urgent task of fixing their exit strategy and set-piece performance before the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham. The upcoming match will serve as a crucial test of their resilience and ability to adapt to high-pressure situations after recent setbacks. South Africa must demonstrate immediate improvement to counter Ireland's aggressive playstyle and territorial control.

Next week's final at Twickenham will require the Springboks to elevate their game significantly across all phases of play. Kolisi remains clear about the need for improvement, stating that the team must get better than they did in the previous match. The focus is now entirely on rugby, with the squad working to resolve the tactical issues that allowed Ireland to expose their weaknesses.