Springboks Face Leadership Transition as Former Player Backs Bulls Star for Captaincy

A former Springbok has predicted who could replace Siya Kolisi as captain after the 2027 World Cup, while other South African sports stories include a major milestone for Orlando Pirates and concerns over police corruption.

As the Springboks prepare for the future, speculation is growing about who will succeed Siya Kolisi as captain after the 2027 World Cup. The current squad is filled with experienced players like Bongi Mbonambi, Handre Pollard, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, and Jesse Kriel, all of whom are nearing their mid-30s and unlikely to be long-term captaincy candidates.

While players like Kurt-Lee Arendse have shown leadership potential, his recent struggles with added responsibility at the Stormers make him an unlikely immediate successor. Former Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, however, has put forward a surprising but compelling candidate: a young leader from the Bulls who has already made an impact at the national level. Kitshoff believes this player has the physicality and leadership qualities to take over the role, though injuries could pose a challenge.

The transition will be critical for the Springboks as they enter a rebuilding phase, with the need for a seamless handover to maintain their competitive edge on the global stage. Meanwhile, in other South African sports news, the Hawks testimony revealed systemic failures that led to the theft of R200 million worth of cocaine from a KwaZulu-Natal police facility, raising serious concerns about corruption within law enforcement.

In football, Orlando Pirates secured a crucial Betway Premiership win over Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium, with Sipho Chaine achieving a major milestone in the process. The Robben Island Museum is also making headlines as it announces plans to introduce tourist accommodation on the heritage site and begins hiring for key roles.

Additionally, Orlando Pirates confirmed their spot in next season’s CAF Champions League, ensuring they will finish in the top two of the final standings. Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi expressed confidence ahead of their clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday, highlighting the team’s strong position going into the match





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