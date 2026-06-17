Springboks Face Barbarians with South African Flavor in Gqeberha Clash

The Springboks take on the Barbarians in Gqeberha this Saturday, with the invitational side featuring 19 internationals from 11 nations, including several South African-born players like Duhan van der Merwe and Oli Kebble. The match promises a blend of individual brilliance and set-piece contests as the Springboks seek a fourth consecutive win in this fixture.

The upcoming clash between the Springboks and the Barbarians at the Gqeberha stadium this Saturday presents a fascinating dynamic, as the invitational Barbarian side traditionally comprises a mosaic of international talent with limited cohesion.

This year's squad includes 19 internationals from 11 different nations, making it difficult to predict their performance against a South African team that has dominated this fixture in recent years. Last season, the Springboks secured a convincing 54-7 victory to claim the Qatar Airways Cup for a third consecutive time, highlighting the gulf in preparation between a settled national team and a collection of stars assembled primarily for social and celebratory elements surrounding the match.

Nevertheless, the Barbarians have a history of springing surprises, leveraging individual brilliance and an attacking ethos that can trouble even the most disciplined defenses. For this specific encounter, attention is drawn to several players with South African roots who will be representing the Barbarians. Among them is Duhan van der Merwe, the powerful left-wing born in George, who previously represented South Africa U20 before qualifying for Scotland and becoming a regular try-scorer for the Scots.

His physical presence and ability to break tackles should make him a key attacking outlet. Another notable figure is Oli Kebble, the son of former Springbok prop Guy Kebble. Born in Durban, Kebble won the Junior World Championship with South Africa U20 in 2012 before moving to Scotland, where he earned 12 caps. Now back with the Stormers in South Africa, his experience in the front row will add depth to the Barbarians' pack when he comes off the bench.

The Barbarians' starting lineup features a blend of Southern Hemisphere flair and Northern Hemisphere grit, with Tomás Albornoz at fly-half, Virimi Vakatawa in the centers, and TJ Perenara captaining from scrum-half. The forwards include a mix of Super Rugby and European-based players such as Franco Molina, Alex Moon, and D'Arcy Rae, while replacements like Leonel Oviedo, Pedro Delgado, and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre provide additional cover.

The match is expected to be a high-octane affair, with the Springboks likely to focus on set-piece dominance and forward control, whereas the Barbarians will aim to exploit space through quick ball and individual creativity. Despite the Barbarians' lack of match practice as a unit, the presence of South African-born players adds a personal edge, as they will be eager to prove themselves against the very nation they once represented at youth levels.

The clash serves as more than just a warm-up for the Springboks ahead of their upcoming international commitments; it also celebrates rugby's bridging ethos, where past allegiances are set aside for a one-off celebration of the sport's global camaraderie and competitive spirit





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