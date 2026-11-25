Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian Willemse have been ruled out of the Nations Championship final against France after suffering knocks in South Africa's 20-17 defeat to Ireland, with Rassie Erasmus yet to name a replacement.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian Willemse have been ruled out of the Springboks' Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday. Both players suffered knocks in South Africa's 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus announced the withdrawals on Wednesday. He said Du Toit, a two-time World Cup winner and twice world player of the year, was being withdrawn because of a niggle. Du Toit was involved in a clash with Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey during the Dublin match, but the Springboks' announcement made no mention of that incident. The 34-year-old Du Toit had been named in the South Africa starting side for the final on Monday.

Also read Springboks make seven changes for Nations Championship final against France

Erasmus to Announce Final Squad Changes

Erasmus will wait until later in the week to decide on a replacement and will announce changes to the match-day 23 to face France once that decision is made. Full-back Willemse was not named in the 23 on Monday after the injury he suffered against Ireland. Both players will return to South Africa. South Africa lost back-to-back Tests to France and Ireland in the pool stage but still finished top of the southern hemisphere table to reach the final.

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A 21-19 pool-stage defeat by France in Paris on November 13 preceded the loss to Ireland. The final will be the second meeting between the teams in three weekends. Assistant coach Tony Brown said the Boks are determined to return to the standards they have become accustomed to.

It is obviously never good to lose a Test match, and it is not great to lose two in a row, so the team is hurting and we want to perform better, he told SA Rugby media. At the end of the day, if you are in a final, you are in it, and the best team will win on the day, so our preparation and thoughts are only on Sunday and making sure we perform better than we have in the last two weeks, Brown added.

He shared the coaches' view that the Boks did not perform to the best of their ability in the last two matches but said he is confident they can turn things around. This week we have placed a huge focus on executing in every situation on attack, the former All Blacks flyhalf said.

Coaches Focus on Execution and Set Piece

We want to get back to what makes us a good rugby team, not just on attack, but being strong at set piece time, defensively, in the air and on the ground. Every momentum shift is going to be huge in the final and all the different parts of your game have to work if you want to win.

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Lock Salmaan Moerat is thrilled at the opportunity to face France after being forced to withdraw from the opening northern tour win against Italy due to back spasms. It will be only his second Test in the last two seasons. Unfortunately, I was unable to play the first game, which was very disappointing and I am grateful for the trust shown in me and for this chance, he said.

Moerat Aware of French Style and Threat

Moerat, who plays in France for Stade Rochelais, is well aware of the threat posed by the French. I have slowly gotten to know some of the players and the way they see the game and it has been interesting and eye-opening, he said. But we all know the style of rugby the French want to play.

They have a fast, offloading game, big mobile forwards, and they like to keep the ball alive, which we have seen across the Top 14 as a whole, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out on Sunday, Moerat added. The Springboks are trying to avoid a third successive loss.

Several Boks have also earned World Rugby nominations, including Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche for Player of the Year and Paul de Villiers for Breakthrough Player of the Year.