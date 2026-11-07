Springboks Dominate France at Stade de France Ahead of Six Nations Clash

South Africa seeks a tenth consecutive victory over France at the Stade de France, facing a resilient European champion side led by Antoine Dupont.

The South African national rugby team, the Springboks, enters their upcoming fixture against France with an imposing historical record at the Stade de France. This iconic venue in Saint-Denis has become a fortress for the Boks, who have secured nine wins in their last ten Test matches against the French side. The current streak includes four consecutive victories on this specific ground, highlighting a significant dominance in high-pressure environments.

Historical Dominance in Paris

France has not defeated the Springboks at their national stadium since 2001, a gap that underscores the psychological hurdle the home side faces. The most memorable recent chapter occurred during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, where Jacques Nienaber's champions defeated France by a single point in the quarterfinals. The Springboks then continued their momentum by beating England in the semifinals and the All Blacks in the final, each by the same narrow one-point margin.

Also read Springboks in the spotlight: Why these five players will want to shine in Turin

Most recently, Rassie Erasmus's squad returned to Paris last year and claimed a 32-17 victory. This performance was particularly impressive as the team played the final thirty minutes of the second half with only fourteen players on the field, yet still managed to hold off a determined French attack. The scoreline suggested comfort, but the contest itself was far from easy, reflecting the intense physical nature of rugby played in Paris.

France Responds With Depth and Dupont

Despite the historical deficits, France remains a formidable opponent. As the reigning Six Nations champions, they are widely considered Europe's strongest rugby nation. France is arguably the only country capable of rivaling South Africa in terms of quality and squad depth beyond their strongest eleven players. This depth was recently demonstrated when they defeated Australia 42-26 during July's Nations Championship.

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A key differentiator for this year's squad is the return of captain and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont. His absence last year deprived France of arguably the most influential player in world rugby. The current selection reflects a significant shift in personnel, with only eleven survivors from the match-day squad that beat Australia. Furthermore, only seven players from last year's defeat against the Springboks remain, including five starters and two replacements.

Coaches Praise Mutual Strengths

Rassie Erasmus has consistently acknowledged the high caliber of the French team. From the build-up to the 2023 World Cup quarterfinal to last year's victory, he has praised their physicality. Erasmus noted that France possesses special playmakers and the ability to physically hurt opponents. He emphasized that the pressured environment of the Stade de France energizes both teams, noting that South African players feed off the crowd's energy just as the French do.

French coach Fabien Galthie has offered equal praise for the world champions. He highlighted that South Africa retains their core strengths, including their pack and aerial kicking game, which have developed further. Galthie stated that facing the world champion Springboks is the most difficult challenge this current generation has ever faced, describing them perhaps as the best team ever in the sport.

Team Selection and Future Implications

Erasmus selected his strongest available twenty-three players for the recent 66-7 victory against Italy in Turin and is unlikely to make significant changes for the Paris fixture. Sixteen players from that Italian match also featured in last year's 32-17 win over France. Boan Venter is the only fit player from that previous winning combination who has been omitted, while six others are unavailable due to injury.

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Springbok scrum coach Daan Human brings a unique perspective to the matchup. Having played four Tests for South Africa in 2002 and made 169 appearances for Toulouse from 2004 to 2012, he holds a deep affection for French rugby. Human has often stated that he learned to scrum in France and appreciates the country's passion and understanding of the set piece.

This mutual respect extends to both coaching staffs and playing groups. Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi have repeatedly emphasized that South Africa's dominance in Paris disguises how little has actually separated the teams. Kolisi noted that in most cases, there is just one score between them, affirming that France is a very good side led by an exceptional coach.