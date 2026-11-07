Springboks beat Italy 66-7 to stay on course for Nations Championship final

South Africa thrashed Italy 66-7 in Turin on 7 November to keep top spot in the Southern Hemisphere table, while Ireland moved top of the Northern Hemisphere standings.

South Africa thrashed Italy 66-7 in Turin on 7 November to strengthen their lead in the Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere standings and stay on course for the final in London.

The Springboks retain top spot in the Southern Hemisphere table, with New Zealand trailing on points difference. The result means the All Blacks effectively need South Africa to slip up to reach the final at Twickenham. South Africa won the game in the first half, scoring six tries and leading 45-0 at the break. Italy showed better resistance in the second half and managed to score a try as a small consolation prize.

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South Africa Rout Italy in Turin

The Boks were also not as clinical in the second half but still crossed the try line three more times to record a convincing victory. Ethan Hooker of South Africa celebrated scoring his team's ninth try with teammate Paul de Villiers. Fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 26 points, which included a try, nine conversions and a penalty. His boot and all-round play helped South Africa build an unassailable lead before the interval.

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The competition wraps up with the finals weekend in London from 27 to 29 November. South Africa's win keeps them in pole position for a place in the final at Twickenham.

Meanwhile, Ireland's 42-12 thumping of Argentina took them to the top of the Northern Hemisphere table. However, France can reclaim that position when they host Fiji later tonight on Saturday. Scotland remain third, having failed to come away with a losing bonus point against the All Blacks. Elsewhere, Wales must still host Japan, and England are set to welcome Australia.

Northern Hemisphere Table Shake-up

The Wallabies are third in the Southern Hemisphere, while England are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere. Italy remain at the bottom of the combined standings with 0 points and a massive points difference of -153. Fiji are not faring much better and are pointless after three games. The Pacific islanders will be desperate to get off the mark when they face France later on Saturday.

South Africa's convincing display in Turin underlined their status as the team to beat in the Southern Hemisphere race. The Springboks scored nine tries in total against Italy, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributing a personal haul of 26 points. Italy's solitary try came in the second half, a rare bright moment on a difficult evening for the Azzurri. The defeat leaves them rooted to the bottom of the combined standings with zero points and a points difference of -153.

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Finals Weekend in London

The Nations Championship final weekend in London from 27 to 29 November will decide the overall winner. South Africa currently control their own destiny, but New Zealand remain within touching distance on points difference. Ireland's big win over Argentina has shaken up the Northern Hemisphere table, with France poised to respond against Fiji. Scotland, Wales and England all have fixtures remaining that could reshape the standings.

As the tournament enters its final stages, the Springboks' victory over Italy has kept them firmly on track for a place in the London final, while the All Blacks can only hope for a South African slip-up.