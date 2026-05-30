Springboks dealt double blow ahead of semi-final

South Africa's Springboks have been dealt a double blow ahead of their semi-final match with New Zealand next weekend, with flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu injured his ankle and wing Seabelo Senatla ruled out with a head knock.

South Africa 's Springboks have been dealt a double blow ahead of their semi-final match with New Zealand next weekend. Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu injured his ankle in the act of scoring a second-half try, leaving him walking with crutches after the match.

The injury looks serious, with the team's coach, Dobson, stating that the doctors have given him some feedback, but it appears to be a proper ankle injury. Feinberg-Mngomezulu was also experiencing cramps before the injury, which made him look uncomfortable when he started running back. The team has not confirmed anything yet, but it is concerning.

In addition to Feinberg-Mngomezulu's injury, wing Seabelo Senatla has been ruled out of the semi-final after suffering a head knock. Senatla had only just returned to action and was knocked out, earning him a HIA category one. The team's coach, Dobson, expressed confidence that they will find a way to overcome the loss of their in-form players. He stated that the way Jurie Matthee is playing and the fight in this squad gives him confidence that they will pull through.

The team's ability to come together and fight after taking a knock is something that Dobson is counting on to help them through this difficult time





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South Africa Springboks Semi-Final Injury Head Knock

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