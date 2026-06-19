Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi Praises Uncapped Flank Paul de Villiers

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has praised uncapped flank Paul de Villiers, who has been named on the team's bench for Saturday's non-cap clash against the Barbarians in Gqeberha. De Villiers has made a big impression with the Stormers this season, and Kolisi believes he has the potential to compete for his No 6 jersey.

Captain Siya Kolisi has praised uncapped flank Paul de Villiers, who has been named on the Springboks ' bench for Saturday's non-cap clash against the Barbarians in Gqeberha.

De Villiers has made a big impression with the Stormers this season, and Kolisi believes he has the potential to compete for his No 6 jersey. Kolisi was speaking at a press conference on Friday, where he also discussed the importance of the Barbarians clash and the fierce competition for places in the Springbok team. He stated that this has been the hardest Springbok training camp ever, due to the high intensity and the energy brought by young players.

Kolisi also dismissed suggestions that the Barbarians clash was a 'festival game', saying that the team is treating it as a Test match and that many players are playing for positions and trying to make the bigger squad that will be involved later in the season. The Springboks will be looking to make a strong start to their season, and Kolisi believes that the team is in a good position to do so.

The Barbarians clash is an important opportunity for players to stake their claim and prove themselves, and Kolisi is confident that the team will be able to make the most of it. The Springboks will be looking to make a statement against the Barbarians, and Kolisi believes that the team has the talent and the determination to do so.

The Barbarians clash is just the beginning of a long and challenging season for the Springboks, but Kolisi is confident that the team is ready for whatever lies ahead. The team will be looking to build on their performance against the Barbarians, and Kolisi believes that the team has the potential to achieve great things this season.

The Springboks will be facing a tough schedule in the coming weeks, but Kolisi is confident that the team will be able to handle the pressure and come out on top. The Barbarians clash is a crucial game for the Springboks, and Kolisi believes that the team will be able to make the most of it.

The team will be looking to make a strong start to their season, and Kolisi believes that the team has the talent and the determination to do so. The Barbarians clash is an important opportunity for players to stake their claim and prove themselves, and Kolisi is confident that the team will be able to make the most of it.

The Springboks will be looking to make a statement against the Barbarians, and Kolisi believes that the team has the talent and the determination to do so. The team will be facing a tough schedule in the coming weeks, but Kolisi is confident that the team will be able to handle the pressure and come out on top.

The Barbarians clash is a crucial game for the Springboks, and Kolisi believes that the team will be able to make the most of it. The team will be looking to build on their performance against the Barbarians, and Kolisi believes that the team has the potential to achieve great things this season.

The Springboks will be facing a tough schedule in the coming weeks, but Kolisi is confident that the team will be able to handle the pressure and come out on top. The Barbarians clash is an important opportunity for players to stake their claim and prove themselves, and Kolisi is confident that the team will be able to make the most of it.

The team will be looking to make a strong start to their season, and Kolisi believes that the team has the talent and the determination to do so





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