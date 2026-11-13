Springboks brace for Dupont and Lucu positional switches in Paris Test

South Africa face France in a Nations Championship clash in Saint Denis on Friday night, with the Springboks preparing for Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu to swap between scrumhalf and flyhalf.

The Springboks will face France in a round five Nations Championship Test at the Stade de France in Saint Denis on Friday night, with kick-off at 10:10pm.

France halfback pairing swaps roles

South Africa are preparing for a French halfback pairing that could constantly swap positions, after Antoine Dupont was selected at flyhalf and Maxime Lucu at scrumhalf. France captain Lucu has covered flyhalf for Bordeaux, while Dupont is a renowned scrumhalf who will wear the number 10 jersey. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said the team has watched clips of how France play and how Dupont operates at flyhalf, but has not done anything special for him individually.

Also read Springboks wary of Dupont-Lucu combination ahead of France clash in Nations Championship

Kolisi said Lucu has also played flyhalf for Bordeaux, so it will happen naturally for the two to swap. He added that Dupont wants to be on the ball a lot and creates plenty of play, so moving to scrumhalf will also be natural for him, and France will be able to adjust. Kolisi said South Africa's system is prepared for those switches, so it does not matter who they are playing against.

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Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick agreed, noting that the halfback pairing will not hugely affect the match, especially on defence, but warned it will get tricky. Stick said France always bring physicality, with very good and very physical players, especially among their forwards. He said the number nine and 10 positions are where it will get tricky, because Dupont will have licence to do whatever he wants between those two channels even though he wears the number 10 jersey.

Stick warns about halfback freedom

Stick added that Lucu has covered number 10 in the past, so between the two there will be freedom to keep swapping in general play. He expects to see more of Dupont at the breakdowns at times and Lucu at first receiver, and that is where the game will become quick. Stick warned that if the Springboks allow that halfback combination time and space with the ball in hand, they have the potential to punish them.

He said Dupont is very good at making decisions under pressure, while Lucu is probably one of the best in game management. Stick said the main focus is making sure South Africa do not give them those opportunities. He also noted France have dangerous outside backs and have selected very quick players, and that if you give the best in the world time and space they will punish you.

Springbok rush defence under pressure

The Springbok rush defence will need to be especially on point, or they risk giving Dupont and Lucu time to pull the strings and dictate play and give their backline front-foot ball. Stick said South Africa do not want to allow teams to get on top of them. France have named Theo Attissogbe at fullback, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang and Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the wings, Kalvin Gourgues and Yoram Moefana in the centres, Dupont at flyhalf and Lucu at scrumhalf and captain.

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Gregory Alldritt is at number eight, with Cameron Woki, Francois Cros, Mickael Guillard, Florian Verhaeghe, Sipili Falatea, Julien Marchand and Jean-Baptiste Gros in the pack. France's replacements are Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Regis Montagne, Charles Ollivon, Tom Staniforth, Esteban Capilla, Axel Desperes and Emilien Gailleton.

South Africa have named Damian Willemse at fullback, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker on the wings, Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende in the centres, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf and Morne van den Berg at scrumhalf. Jasper Wiese is at number eight, with Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kolisi, Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche in the forward pack.

South Africa's replacements are Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Franco Mostert, Cameron Hanekom, Paul de Villiers, Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok. De Allende and Kriel form the centre pairing that one French Test hopeful described as the best Bok combination. The Bok defence will need to be in top form to stop Dupont and Lucu, who will play a big role in Friday's Test.

It would come as no surprise if France considered running onto the Stade de France pitch to the tune of ACDC's Shoot to Thrill. With the selection of attacking scrumhalves Dupont and Lucu, the Springboks will have their hands full trying to deal with two players who will likely be given licence to thrill.