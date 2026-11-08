Springboks recall Eben Etzebeth as Yaqeen Ahmed returns home with shoulder injury

Eben Etzebeth rejoins the Springboks in France on Monday after recovering from injury, replacing uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed, who returns to South Africa with a shoulder niggle.

Eben Etzebeth has been called up to the Springbok squad and will join the team in France on Monday. The experienced lock returns after recovering from the injury that ruled him out of the initial touring squad.

Uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed will return to South Africa on Sunday because of a shoulder niggle. The 20-year-old missed most of the training sessions in the build-up to the Boks 66-7 victory against Italy in Turin on Saturday. Etzebeth is the most capped Springbok with 147 Test appearances. He was left out of coach Rassie Erasmus initial squad for the second phase of the Nations Championship but is now fit and has been recalled in place of Ahmed.

Also read Eben Etzebeth Rejoins Springboks Squad for Nations Championship Tests in France and Ireland

Etzebeth Replaces Ahmed in Squad

Ahmed was one of six uncapped players in the squad. His early departure comes after earning his first national call-up, but the shoulder problem prevented him from taking a full part in training. Erasmus said the team is sad for Ahmed but believes returning home is the best way for him to recover. He added that after a week with the squad, Ahmed now has a good idea of how the Boks operate and more insight into their systems.

Advertisement

The coach said the experience will benefit Ahmed immensely as a player going forward. With enough backline cover and several versatile players among them, the team opted to call up Etzebeth instead. Erasmus said Etzebeth will bring vast experience to the group at a vital stage of the Nations Championship. He also pointed to the lock valuable leadership skills, especially with two important matches against France and Ireland in the next two weeks before the Finals Weekend of the tournament.

Erasmus will name his match 23 to face France on Monday. The Test at the Stade de France kicks off at 22h10 South African time on Friday and will be broadcast live on SuperSport. The changes come as the Springboks continue the second phase of their Nations Championship campaign. South Africa beat Italy 66-7 in Turin on Saturday before turning attention to France and then Ireland.

Springboks Prepare for France Match

Etzebeth return gives the squad another senior figure for the closing stretch of the tournament. His 147 caps make him the most experienced player in the group and a key voice in the forward pack. Ahmed departure leaves the squad with five other uncapped players. The flyhalf had been given a first call-up but will now focus on recovery in South Africa rather than the matches in France and Ireland.

Erasmus comments made clear the decision was based on the backline cover already available. The coaching staff felt able to use the open spot on a player who can add experience and leadership rather than another backline option. The Springboks face France at the Stade de France on Friday at 22h10 SA time. The match will be shown live on SuperSport, with Erasmus set to confirm his match 23 on Monday.