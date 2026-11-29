Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says the team is determined to defeat France in the inaugural Nations Championship final to honor suspended head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has declared that the South Africa n national rugby team is highly motivated to win the inaugural Nations Championship final against France. This crucial match is scheduled for Sunday evening at Twickenham, with kickoff at 6.40pm. The squad views this victory as a vital opportunity to honor their head coach, Rassie Erasmus, who is currently serving a six-game suspension.

Erasmus Suspension Impact on Team

Rassie Erasmus is barred from any match-day involvement due to his comments suggesting that officiating in South Africa's 21-19 pool-play loss to France earlier this month amounted to match-fixing. Despite this restriction, Erasmus remains active with the squad during the week, providing coaching and strategic guidance. Kolisi confirmed that the coaching staff supports the team throughout the week, noting that the coach can still drive decisions and practice plans.

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The Springboks are preparing for this final after suffering a rare 20-17 defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. Erasmus missed this loss, choosing instead to host an online watch-along of the game. South Africa still topped the southern hemisphere Nations Championship table and advanced to the final. Kolisi emphasized that the leadership responsibility is shared among the players, mirroring the distributed responsibility within the coaching staff.

Overcoming Recent Defeats and Strategy

South Africa lost to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in Japan before ultimately lifting the trophy. Kolisi stated that the team has no reason why they could not bounce back from recent losses in the same manner. He explained that learning from the two recent defeats involves looking back at what the team did correctly as well. The squad remains focused on using these experiences to improve their performance against France.

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The team must neutralize the threat posed by France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont, who orchestrated Les Bleus' win a fortnight ago. Kolisi acknowledged that Dupont is an amazing player who makes a big difference for the French side. He noted that Dupont's freedom on the field and the strong team around him have lifted the French mentality. The Springboks recognize that Dupont is a huge asset to France and plan to focus on containing his influence during the match.

Kolisi Motivation and Future Plans

Kolisi addressed his future in rugby, noting that he previously thought the 2023 Rugby World Cup would be the climax of his career. He admitted that he had conversations with coach Rassie Erasmus, who convinced him that he could continue playing after the World Cup. Kolisi stated that he is still hungry and feels physically good, driving his desire to play for South Africa.

Personal motivation also plays a significant role in Kolisi's continued career. He mentioned that his children enjoy seeing him play, which serves as a strong driver for him. The captain emphasized that there is still so much to achieve for the team and the country. The squad remains united in their goal to secure a trophy and validate their hard work throughout the tournament.