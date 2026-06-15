Springbok Women set to host Ireland in historic October test series

South Africa will host Ireland for two tests in Cape Town as part of the WXV Global Series, marking the first formal series between the sides and providing crucial high‑level competition ahead of the 2029 World Cup.

The Springbok Women will host Ireland for a historic two‑ test series in Cape Town this October, marking the first time the two nations meet in a formal test series .

The matches are part of the newly announced WXV Global Series, which was unveiled at the close of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025. SA Rugby confirmed that both tests will be played at Athlone Stadium on the 24th and 31st of October, with kick‑offs scheduled for 1500 hours to suit the late spring afternoon. The two sides have only faced each other once before, a one‑sided encounter in September 2006 in Edmonton, Canada, where Ireland won 37‑0.

Head coach Swys de Bruin welcomed the fixtures, describing them as the perfect capstone to a busy 2026 international calendar. He noted that the lack of a previous test series highlighted how far the Springbok Women have progressed since breaking into the top tier of the women's game. De Bruin emphasized that Ireland's recent strong performances in the World Cup and the Women's Six Nations, where they finished third, will present a demanding challenge for South Africa.

Ranked fifth in the world, Ireland represent the calibre of opposition the Springboks need to test themselves against as they build toward the 2029 World Cup. De Bruin also spoke about the broader benefits of the WXV Global Series, which sees the top twelve nations - Australia, Canada, England, France, Italy, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, USA and Wales - compete in a home and away cross‑regional tour across September and October.

He explained that hosting Ireland, along with upcoming home tests against the United States and New Zealand's Black Ferns, will provide invaluable exposure and experience for the South African programme. The series will force the team to raise their standards and add depth to the playing squad.

Irish coach Scott Bemand echoed the excitement, noting that a two‑match series in Cape Town will test his side in a demanding environment and that the opportunity to travel for a test series is a key benefit of the WXV Global Series for a developing team. In preparation for the United States test on 11 July in Pretoria, de Bruin has named a seasoned group of players to begin training in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

The core of the squad that represented South Africa at the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup has been recalled, though Nolusindiso Booi has retired and Nadine Roos and Sinazo Mcatshulwa are sidelined with long‑term injuries. Uncapped talent Maria Tshiremba, who recorded 36 tries for the Springbok Women's Sevens in the 2026 season, has been added, while Felicia Jacobs and Donelle Snyders return after periods away from international duty.

Additional players from the Sevens circuit will join later in the month, and three more will be incorporated after completing the HSBC Rugby Premier League tournament in India. The expanded roster draws from clubs across the country, including the Isuzu Bulls Daisies, DHL Western Province, Golden Lions Women, Sanlam Boland Dames, Border Ladies, Sharks Women, EP Queens and overseas sides such as Leicester Tigers Women and Harlequins Women.

This blend of experienced internationals and emerging talent aims to give the Springbok Women the depth and resilience needed to compete with the world's elite as the WXV Global Series unfolds





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