Springbok Women's Sevens Team Confident of Positive Results in Tough HSBC SVNS World Championship Tournament in Spain

The Springbok Women's Sevens team, led by Zintle Mpupha, will face tough competition in the HSBC SVNS World Championship tournament in Spain this weekend. Despite facing misfortune such as illness and travel delays, they are confident of delivering positive results and improving their log standing. The team is well-prepared and has a strong mindset, with players like Mpupha and Eloise Webb playing in the fifteens code. They have a good time to prepare back home and have stuck into their way of play and game plan. The team has a chance to beat Australia, who they have never beaten, but they have beaten USA and Fiji in their last encounters. The team is boosted with players like Vianca Boer and Patience Mokone who are back from their injuries. The team will face USA, Australia, and Fiji in Pool B this weekend.

The Springbok Women's Sevens team, led by Zintle Mpupha, will face tough competition in the HSBC SVNS World Championship tournament in Spain this weekend. Despite facing misfortune such as illness and travel delays, they are confident of delivering positive results and improving their log standing .

The team is well-prepared and has a strong mindset, with players like Mpupha and Eloise Webb playing in the fifteens code. They have a good time to prepare back home and have stuck into their way of play and game plan. The team has a chance to beat Australia, who they have never beaten, but they have beaten USA and Fiji in their last encounters.

The team is boosted with players like Vianca Boer and Patience Mokone who are back from their injuries. The team will face USA, Australia, and Fiji in Pool B this weekend





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Springbok Women's Sevens HSBC SVNS World Championship Spain Tough Competition Confidence Preparation Mindset Way Of Play Game Plan Boer Mokone USA Australia Fiji Pool B Log Standing

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