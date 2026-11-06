Springbok Women's Sevens A Side Targets Victory in 2026 Rugby Africa Cup in Nairobi

The Springbok Women's Sevens A side will face Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Zambia in Pool A at the 2026 Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Cup in Nairobi, with captain Vianca Boer confident a young squad can deliver strong results.

The Springbok Women's Sevens A side will contest the 2026 Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Cup at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi this weekend, targeting the best possible results for themselves and for South Africa.

Springbok Women Sevens Target Nairobi Title

South Africa has dominated this tournament for years, having whitewashed all their rivals on their way to the title in Nairobi last year, including a 22-0 victory over hosts Kenya in the final. Qualification for next January's HSBC SVNS 2 is already locked in. Head coach Cecil Afrika is using the tournament to test the next generation.

Also read Boer: “We are ready and able for African challenge

The squad includes former hockey talent Isabella Nel and ex-water polo player Kiera Bowker, along with four Junior Springboks and returning winger Voice Ndou, who previously turned out for Zimbabwe. Winger Patience Mokone was a standout figure in last year's title-winning campaign. Captain Vianca Boer leads a group that includes only four players with prior experience at this level: Jané Mulder, Shanidiné Bezuidenhout and Owami Mohuli join her in guiding an eager squad.

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Recent Junior Bok standouts Haylee Hardneck, Siphumelele Mdlalose, Tereské Kabuika-Ilunga and Lilitha Vakalisa are among the newcomers. Six of the group will be playing international sevens rugby for the first time. Boer said the team is ready. We came here with a young group of players who will be playing sevens at this level for the first time, she said.

We are expecting teams coming at us with their physicality, especially Zimbabwe, when they face us, but we will have answers. Boer said it is an easy squad to lead. They have lots of energy and are keen to learn the finer details of sevens rugby at this level, she said. There are no egos in the team, no one thinks they are excluded from doing the hard yards for the team.

Coach Afrika Backs Youth Development

Afrika explained the selection approach. We opted for a younger group of players and will use this opportunity to develop them and expose them to an international tournament where they will be tested in many ways, he said. Dedication and discipline all got the nod. On her own return after a long injury layoff that required surgery and months of rehabilitation, Boer said she is keen and ready.

It is always the best feeling when you are cleared and can play again, she said. From a personal point of view, it is just great to be back and playing the game I love so much. To lead this group of girls into a tournament like this is an added bonus. The Springboks will face Zambia, Zimbabwe and Rwanda in Pool A on Saturday.

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The tournament serves as a key development step for a squad blending youth and athletic talent with a winning tradition in African sevens. Afrika remains optimistic about the program despite the team missing out on core SVNS Series status in Bordeaux. He believes the foundations are laid for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with events like the Rugby Africa Cup providing vital international exposure.

Building Toward 2028 Olympics

South Africa's recent form includes a historic 2-0 series sweep over Fiji in Lautoka, capped by debutant Maria Tshiremba's hat-trick in a 29-22 victory. Those experiences are part of a broader growth arc for the Bok Women's Sevens program. The team enters the Nairobi tournament with a clear objective: deliver the best results possible while accelerating the development of emerging players.

With a mix of seasoned leaders and fresh talent, the Springbok Women's Sevens A side aims to uphold South Africa's strong record in the competition.