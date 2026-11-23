Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, and Paul de Villiers earn World Rugby nominations. Marx seeks second title as winners are announced at Twickenham this weekend.

Three Springbok rugby players, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, and Paul de Villiers, have been officially nominated for prestigious World Rugby awards following the announcement of the shortlist on Monday morning. These nominations recognize exceptional individual performances by the South African international players during the recent global season. The final selection process will be concluded by World Rugby's panel during the current week of voting.

Historic Nominations for Springboks

Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche have been nominated for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award for a second successive season, marking a significant achievement for both props. Paul de Villiers has secured a nomination for the World Rugby Men's 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year award, highlighting his emergence as a key talent in international rugby. These nominations underscore the depth of talent within the Springbok squad and their continued dominance on the global stage.

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Mark Alexander Praises Player Excellence

Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, issued a formal statement congratulating the three nominees for their outstanding contributions to the national team. He emphasized that while Marx, Nche, and de Villiers delivered exceptional performances, rugby remains a team sport dependent on the support of teammates and management. Alexander described the nominations as a tremendous endorsement of the quality, character, and talent of South African players representing the country globally.

The SA Rugby president further noted that all three players have consistently performed at the highest level throughout the season. He expressed immense pride on behalf of SA Rugby and all South Africans, crediting the players for their unwavering commitment, hard work, and excellence in the green and gold jersey. This collective support highlights the strong internal culture within the Springbok setup.

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Marx Seeks Second Title After Du Toit

Malcolm Marx, who was previously crowned the World Rugby and SA Rugby Men's Player of the Year for 2025, is now aiming to become only the second player in South African history to win the distinguished global award twice. He follows in the footsteps of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who won the title in 2019 and 2024. Only two players in World Rugby history have won this prestigious award in back-to-back seasons.

The New Zealand duo of Richie McCaw, who won in 2009 and 2010, and Beauden Barrett, who won in 2016 and 2017, are the only previous instances of consecutive wins. Marx's nomination is particularly notable as it marks the third time he has been nominated for the award, having also been among the nominees in 2018. This streak of recognition solidifies his status as one of the world's premier players.

Competitors and Breakthrough Candidates

Ox Nche, who became the first prop in history to feature on the nominees list last season, has been recognized for a second consecutive year for his immense achievements in the Bok forward pack. He faces stiff competition for the top award from New Zealand's Jordie Barrett and France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey. This field of contenders reflects the high standard of play across the Southern and Northern Hemispheres.

Paul de Villiers, a former Junior Springbok captain, is nominated as one of four players for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award. Having burst onto the international scene this season, he has become a regular member of the Springbok matchday squad. He competes against French duo Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, as well as Japan's Ryunosuke Ito for the distinction. Only Schalk Burger (2004) and Bryan Habana (2007) have previously won the top honor alongside Marx and Du Toit.

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Award Ceremony Details and Venues

The winners of the World Rugby awards will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London. The ceremony is scheduled to take place this weekend, concluding the voting process finalized by the panel. Fans and stakeholders globally will witness the culmination of the year's rigorous assessment of player performance.

The event at Twickenham serves as a premier gathering for the rugby community, celebrating excellence in the sport. The presence of multiple Springbok nominees ensures that South Africa will be a prominent focus during the awards ceremony. The outcome of the voting will determine the final recipients of these highly coveted industry honors.