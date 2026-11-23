The Springboks have made seven changes to their starting line-up for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, with Manie Libbok at flyhalf and Emmanuel Tshituka set for his debut off the bench.

The Springboks have made seven changes to their starting line-up for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham in London, with Manie Libbok handed the No 10 jersey and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifting to fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse.

Stick Explains Shaken Up Springboks Lineup

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick fronted the media on Monday and explained the changes to a shaken-up team. The world champions reached the final despite back-to-back defeats, going down 21-19 to France in Paris and then 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday evening. An entirely new tight five will start on the night.

Also read Springboks on the brink of unwanted record as France await in Nations Championship final

The front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit switches places with Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw, who all drop to the bench. Salmaan Moerat gets his first Bok Test of 2026 at No 4 after being named to start against Italy at the start of the tour before a late withdrawal due to back spasms.

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Lood de Jager also comes off the bench to start at five, with Eben Etzebeth set to make an impact from the bench. A new halfback combination is also being deployed, with Cobus Reinach and Libbok coming in at scrumhalf and flyhalf. Stick said Reinach missed out against Ireland, so he comes in with experience of playing against some of the French players from over half a decade at Montpellier.

Stick said Libbok comes in because Willemse got injured against Ireland. He added it was tight with a player like Aphelele Fassi, who could have played fullback, but they were looking at game fitness and Libbok has played recently, making it easier to bring him in and shift Sacha to 15. If you look at the rest of the team it is pretty settled, Stick said.

Bomb Squad Bench Features Uncapped Tshituka

The centres and wings have played together for most of the tournament, and the Boks wanted to have some continuity. Stick congratulated Emmanuel Tshituka, who is the surprise inclusion on the bench and is set to make his debut. He said Tshituka has had a good camp, has worked very hard, and is a similar type of player to Pieter-Steph du Toit. Stick said he is very excited for him getting a chance to make his debut.

The Boks have backed an absolutely stacked Bomb Squad bench with a six-two forward to back split, aiming to make a huge impact when they are brought on. Uncapped loose forward Tshituka is set to be introduced alongside the experienced front row of Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw and Ox Nche. Veteran lock Etzebeth is also poised to be unleashed as part of the Bomb Squad in the hope of closing out the final.

Stick Targets Redemption Against France at Twickenham

Stick acknowledged that the Springboks' recent performances have fallen short of the standards they have set for themselves. He stressed the importance of finding solutions to get back to winning ways this weekend. If you had asked me earlier this year whether we wanted to play in the final, of course I would have said yes, Stick said at the team announcement press conference.

We are happy to have reached the final, but our recent performances have not been good enough for our standards as the Springboks, so we have to make sure that we play to those standards. You will recall that even during the World Cup, people said we were lucky to win some games by just a single point, he added.

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According to Stick, they will look to find ways of converting the opportunities they create, hopefully making their supporters back home in South Africa proud and giving them something to celebrate on Sunday. It is very important that we turn the results around because we always want to make our nation proud. We also know how rugby results make our people feel. Through all the hardships we have in South Africa, rugby results can heal people.

When we win, their energy levels rise, and that is why we are desperate to turn things around and make sure we play to our potential. We are honest about where we are, so it is very important that we turn things around. Stick also explained the forward changes, saying Gerhard, Thomas and Jan-Hendrik are a good combination and play proper rugby together.

Salmaan Moerat coming in at four plays in France and it is nice to have someone with experience of playing in France and knows the ranks as well. The Boks will now have one final opportunity to deliver on that promise, with victory over France not only offering a chance at redemption for their recent defeats but also the opportunity to lift another international trophy.

Springboks XV: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.

The Boks will face France at Twickenham on Sunday, with the team having been backed to make another international final count despite their recent results. Stick made clear the squad is determined to make their supporters proud and return to winning ways.