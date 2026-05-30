Springbok Sevens side suffer setback in HSBC World Championship

The Springbok Sevens side suffered a setback in their final pool match of the HSBC World Championship, losing 24-14 to Australia. The loss means the Blitzboks will now have to face the winner of pool C, Spain, in their quarterfinal match. The Springbok Sevens side has won five tournaments in a row, but the loss to Australia has given them a reality check.

The Springbok Sevens side suffered a setback as they lost 24-14 to Australia in their final pool match of the HSBC World Championship in Valladolid, Spain on Saturday.

This result means the Blitzboks will now have to face the winner of pool C, Spain, after they defeated Fiji. The Australians, who were assisted by former Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt ahead of the tournament, had a stellar second half to secure their victory. Quewin Nortje opened the scoring and put the Blitzboks ahead, but tries by Harry Wilson and Henry Hutchinson gave Australia a 10-7 lead at the break.

Gino Cupido then edged the Blitzboks into the lead early in the second half, but a strong finish by Australia, which included tries for Ben Dowling and Josh Turner, gave them the upper hand. The Blitzboks' quarterfinal will be played at 5.11pm, with the semifinals and final scheduled for Sunday.

The Springbok Sevens side has won five tournaments in a row, adding the first World Championship tournament in Hong Kong to the four that took them to the HSBC World SVNS Series title before that. In the Women's section, Fiji narrowly defeated the Springbok Women's side 17-14, leaving South Africa without a win and facing Argentina in the ninth-place semifinal at 6.10pm.

The Springbok Sevens side's loss to Australia has put them in a challenging position, but they will look to bounce back in their quarterfinal match. The team's recent success has been a highlight of the rugby season, and they will be eager to continue their winning streak.

However, the loss to Australia has given them a reality check, and they will need to regroup and refocus if they want to make a deep run in the tournament. The Springbok Sevens side has shown great resilience and determination in the past, and they will likely be looking to draw on these qualities as they face the winner of pool C in their quarterfinal match.

The team's performance in the quarterfinal will be crucial in determining their chances of advancing to the semifinals and ultimately winning the tournament. The Springbok Sevens side's loss to Australia has also highlighted the strength of the Australian team, who have been a force to be reckoned with in the HSBC World Championship. The Australians have been well-coached and have a strong team dynamic, which has allowed them to perform at a high level.

The Springbok Sevens side will need to be at their best if they want to beat the Australians and advance to the semifinals





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