Springbok Sevens Seek to Solidify Dominance in HSBC SVNS World Series

The Springbok Sevens side is looking to maintain their momentum and execute their total dominance over the sport as they head to Spain for the second leg of the World Championship at Valladolid this weekend.

The Springbok Sevens side, led by Phillip Snyman , is looking to solidify their dominance in the HSBC SVNS World Series as they head to Spain for the second leg of the World Championship at Valladolid this weekend.

Having already secured the Series title, the team is seeking to maintain their momentum and execute their total dominance over the sport. However, they face a challenging task as they are set to compete against the top eight sides in the world, including Australia, Kenya, and Great Britain, who are all vying to finish in the top eight and secure a core team status for next season.

The Blitzboks, as the top seeds, have a tough pool ahead of them, but they have the firepower to get through the group stages. The team has made some changes to their squad, with Ricardo Duarttee replacing the injured Ronald Brown. Duarttee is eager to give back to the team and prove himself after taking some personal responsibility to improve his decision-making.

Meanwhile, the team's head coach, Philip Snyman, has recalled Gino Cupido and Dewald Human to the travelling squad. The Springbok Women's Sevens are also in action, but they are in a tough pool with Australia, Fiji, and the USA. The team will need to be at their best to emerge victorious and secure a spot in the top eight.

The tournament will be a test of the team's skills, strategy, and determination, and it will be interesting to see how they perform against the best teams in the world





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Springbok Sevens HSBC SVNS World Series Phillip Snyman Ricardo Duarttee Gino Cupido Dewald Human Springbok Women's Sevens

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