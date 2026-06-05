Springbok Sevens bounce back with dominant win over Kenya at Bordeaux Sevens

After an early loss to Great Britain, the Springbok Sevens team rallied to defeat Kenya 26-5 in the Bordeaux Sevens, with tries from Shilton van Wyk and Quewin Nortje keeping their World Championship hopes alive.

The Springbok Sevens team delivered a commanding performance against Kenya in their second pool match at the Bordeaux Sevens on Friday night, winning 26-5 after a disappointing extra-time loss to Great Britain earlier in the day.

The Blitzboks, as the South African sevens side is known, showed remarkable resilience and tactical discipline to overcome a physical Kenyan squad that has historically posed challenges for them. The victory was crucial for their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages and keeping their World Championship aspirations alive, setting up a pivotal encounter with Fiji on Saturday. The match began with South Africa asserting dominance early.

Shilton van Wyk opened the scoring in the first half, spotting a gap in the Kenyan defense and using his blistering pace to burst through two defenders and touch down under the posts. He added his second try just four minutes later, capitalizing on a well-executed backline move to extend the lead to 14-0 at halftime. The Blitzboks maintained their intensity in the second half, with Quewin Nortje taking center stage.

Nortje scored a try nearly identical to van Wyk's opener, slicing through the Kenyan defense with speed and agility. His second try came from a simple run-in after he noticed the Kenyan defense had left him unmarked on the wing; he cleverly cut infield to score directly under the posts, making the conversion easier and stretching the lead to 26-0. Kenya managed a consolation try with the last play of the game, but the result was never in doubt.

The win sets up a crucial showdown with Fiji on Saturday, where the Blitzboks face a must-win situation. A loss to Fiji, combined with a Great Britain victory over Kenya, could eliminate South Africa from quarterfinal contention and end their World Championship hopes. The team will need to reproduce the same level of intensity and tactical awareness that they showed against Kenya.

Meanwhile, the South African Women's team endured a tough day, losing 42-0 to New Zealand after a previous loss to France. They will look to salvage pride in their final pool match against Argentina. This performance highlights the depth and determination within the Blitzboks squad, particularly the standout contributions from van Wyk and Nortje. The coaching staff will be encouraged by the defensive solidity and attacking fluidity displayed, which bodes well for the challenges ahead.

The Bordeaux Sevens tournament continues to deliver high drama, and Saturday's fixtures promise to be decisive for the Springbok Sevens' campaign





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rugby Springbok Sevens Bordeaux Sevens South Africa Sevens Rugby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa Sevens: World Championship Decider in BordeauxSouth Africa have dominated the 2026 HSBC SVNS Series, winning six consecutive finals and claiming the series title. However, the new format introduces a separate three-tournament World Championship, with the final leg in Bordeaux determining the overall world champion. Despite their series success, the Blitzboks risk being overshadowed if they fail to win in Bordeaux.

Read more »

Bordeaux Finale: All the permutations for Blitzboks, SA Women and Kenya's hopesSouth Africa's rugby team, the Blitzboks, are in a tough group in the World Championship tournament in Bordeaux, with several African sides vying for the title.

Read more »

Great Britain Edge Blitzboks in Extra Time at Bordeaux SevensGreat Britain defeated South Africa's Blitzboks 19-14 after extra time in a chaotic and disciplinarily heavy match at the Bordeaux Sevens. Finley Lloyd-Gilmour's golden-point try secured the win in the opening game of the final SVNS World Championship tournament.

Read more »

Blitzboks Bounce Back with Impressive Win Over KenyaThe Springbok Sevens side rebounded from their earlier defeat to beat Kenya 26-5 in the Bordeaux Sevens, setting up a crucial showdown with Fiji on Saturday.

Read more »