Morné van den Berg to start for Springboks against Italy in Turin

Morné van den Berg will start at scrumhalf for South Africa against Italy in Turin, with Grant Williams on the bench.

Morné van den Berg will start at scrumhalf for South Africa in their fourth-round Nations Championship clash against Italy in Turin on Saturday, with Grant Williams playing from the bench.

Van den Berg said he is feeling sharper and his body is feeling incredible ahead of the Test. The scrumhalf described his preparation as a smooth process, likely because he feels far more comfortable in the Springbok jersey following his performances towards the end of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks. He started the fourth Test in Baltimore and produced a polished performance.

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Van den Berg said he is feeling strong despite an earlier injury and limited breaks in recent months. He may be fresher than most, having missed the first half of the international season due to a nearly three-month absence, but a Test against Argentina, three against New Zealand and another against Australia have added to his workload. He said he is grateful for the competition from fellow scrumhalves pushing him to earn his place in the side.

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He added that any professional athlete felt pressure to earn selection, and the fact that so many No 9s were performing in South Africa added to that pressure, but the players helped each other prepare during the week. Van den Berg said he is grateful for the faith shown in him by selectors despite competition from the likes of Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams, who are part of the squad.

Van den Berg And Lions Teammates

He acknowledged that the standard at scrumhalf is at an all-time high, driving him to continually elevate his game. It has also been a painful time for Van den Berg and his Lions teammates following the shock passing of lock Hyron Andrews. Having essentially spent the last two weeks on tour, Van den Berg remains confident that he and the squad can adapt to the short turnaround from the Lions' match last weekend to preparing for Italy this week.

"I won't say it's easy," said Van den Berg. "The systems at the club and the systems here are close enough that we're able to dig into how we want to play and get alignment. " Rather than battling fatigue amid a punishing domestic and global calendar, Van den Berg embraces the heavy workload. "You want to take it, so to be able to play more is such a blessing.

And when you play for your club," he said. He said he felt blessed to play for the Springboks now, when in the past he often followed the squad on tour but received few opportunities.

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South Africa Prepares For Italy

"I am feeling sharper; my body is feeling incredible. I am feeling great," Van den Berg said on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's incredible. If you get to serve the team on the weekend, you want to take it with both hands.

" Despite his growing stature and recent performances against New Zealand, Van den Berg remains firmly focused on the immediate task at hand. With South Africa blessed with an abundance of exceptional halfbacks, his inner drive is further fuelled by fierce competition.

Springboks Eye World Cup Preparation

With the Springboks set to face Italy, France and Ireland, followed by the finals weekend, Van den Berg said the matches were good preparation for next year's World Cup, but the players were taking things one week at a time.