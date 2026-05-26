Springbok players to leave Japan for South Africa at the end of the season

Cheslin Kolbe and Faf de Klerk are among several Springbok rugby players who have announced that they will be returning to South Africa at the end of the season. The decision to leave Japan, where they have been competing in the Rugby League One league, is motivated by a desire to be closer to their loved ones. The players have spoken about the sacrifice they will have to make, including the loss of time spent with their family.

Several Springbok rugby players to leave Japan for South Africa at the end of the season, with Cheslin Kolbe and Faf de Klerk among those returning home to be closer to their loved ones.

The decision comes after an incredible journey for the players who have enjoyed lucrative salaries and a high standard of living in Japan. However, as Cheslin Kolbe noted, the player will have to weigh up the sacrifices that come with living abroad, including the time spent away from their family and the loss of certain moments





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South Africa Japan Rugby Springboks Cheslin Kolbe Faf De Klerk Rugby League One

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