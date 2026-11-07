Springboks crush Italy 66-7 in Turin with nine tries in Nations Championship opener

The Springboks began their four-match European tour with a 66-7 win over Italy in Turin. Malcolm Marx scored two tries to reach 30 Test tries, while Ethan Hooker and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starred with nine ratings.

The Springboks beat Italy 66-7 in a Nations Championship game in Turin on Saturday, scoring nine tries to one. The match kicked off their four-match tour of Europe this November on a high note.

Malcolm Marx scored two tries, taking his Test tally to 30. He now sits behind Jaque Fourie (32), Makazole Mapimpi (33), Joost van der Westhuizen (38), and Bryan Habana (67) on the all-time Bok list. Damian Willemse earned a 7 rating. He was exceptional in coaching ball-carrier Jasper Wiese on when to release the pass for Willemse's try.

Also read Springboks beat Italy in Turin as Moerat and Wessels face test within a Test

Apart from one mistake under the high ball, he was flawless. Another solid performance saw him score a nice try after running a good line after a Jasper Wiese break. His defence and line kicking was top-notch. Kurt-Lee Arendse (7) found it tough to judge in a game where the ball seldom travelled to him.

Springboks Backs Shine in Turin

It did not need to because the forwards were so dominant that they helped themselves to most of the tries. Still, he was excellent in the air. He contested excellently in the air and made some good tackles. Unfortunately, he never got many attacking chances.

Jesse Kriel (6.5), the solid citizen of the Springbok team, made some powerful breaks and was influential in much of the backline play. It was a surprisingly quiet game for the No 13. He made a few good runs in space, but was never an attacking threat. He marshalled the defence well and tackled strongly.

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Damian de Allende (7) proved a handful for Italian defenders. He did so much of the Boks' dirty work with his constant carrying, repeatedly establishing momentum with his surges over the advantage line. Another powerful performance as chief backline ball-carrier, regularly getting over the gain-line. Ethan Hooker (9) was breathtaking in the air.

If Hooker is playing this well at 23 years old, imagine what he will be doing in five years. On each occasion he got the ball, it took a handful of defenders to stop him. He was involved in a lot of the first-half action. He made some nice, strong runs out wide and hit gaps in midfield in the second half when shifted to centre.

He jumped high for balls and scored a deserved try. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (9) had one of those days when Sacha FM blew loud and clear across the stadium. When he is on song, he is wonderful to watch, whether nailing perfect 50-22 kicks or scorching through the defence for a try. He was so good in the first half, scoring a great try in the corner, kicking a 50-22 and kicking well at goal.

He was strong defensively but made some basic handling errors as well. Morné van den Berg (9) leapfrogged Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams into the No 9 shirt with his Rugby Championship performances, and he backed that up with a polished performance that earned him the official Man of the Match award. His up-and-unders were accurate, his chasing and tackling in defence was excellent, while he scored a good try from close range. He contested hard at breakdowns.

Springboks Forwards Dominate Match

Jasper Wiese (8) produced some carries in the first half that were nothing short of brutal. At times he looked like Gulliver shaking off Lilliputians. For months to come, he will remind his teammates of how he broke like a centre to set up Willemse's try. He made a few big carries, hit a gap and made an offload to Willemse for a try, but didn't dominate as expected, like he normally does.

Pieter-Steph du Toit (7.5) had one of those Du Toit days where he did little conspicuously but got through a mountain of work. His relentless industry was the backbone of the Springbok victory. A quiet game by his hard-working and high standards, he made a few good tackles and got stuck in at the rucks and mauls. He won an early breakdown penalty for his team and scored a try from a maul drive.

Siya Kolisi (8) saw a puzzling decision at the start of the game to go for three points when the forwards had the opposition under the cosh, but it was onward and upward from there for the captain. His work at the breakdown was pure gold. He was on and off in the second half due to HIA issues with Paul de Villiers. Ruan Nortje (8) gives 110 per cent.

He rolls up his sleeves and empties the tank, never looking for the spotlight. He ran a faultless Bok lineout. Another huge performance from one of the Boks' most improved players. He dominated the lineouts, taking all his balls, and he got stuck in all over the field.

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The new Mostert for work-rate. Lood de Jager (7.5) was elevated into the starting lineup a few minutes before kick-off when Salmaan Moerat injured himself in the warm-up. De Jager made the most of his unexpected chance with impeccable lineout work and industrious carrying. Another Bok who had a relatively quiet game.

He did his bit in the lineouts and made a good charge down that led to a try, while he also put in a number of tackles. Thomas du Toit (6.5) did not have it all his own way in a first half where the Italian scrum stood firm at times. Du Toit is a class act, and his contribution in other areas was solid before he was forced off with a gash above his eye.

Bench Players Make Key Contributions

He held his own in the scrums but never got on top of his opponent. He worked hard in open play, making a few good tackles. He scored two tries from hitting his man in the lineouts and driving the maul forward. His throwing-in was top-notch.

A solid, all-round performance. Malcolm Marx (8) played so well that Rassie Erasmus pulled him off early to wrap him in cotton wool ahead of the upcoming clash against France. His two tries take his Test tally to 30. Like Du Toit, he scrummed well without dominating his opponent, worked hard and helped get his team on the front foot in the first half.

Ox Nche (7) carried well and made the initial inroads that led to Wiese's break and Willemse's try. His scrumming was solid if not spectacular-a good shift from the cake muncher. Replacement Gerhard Steenekamp (6) came on in the 46th minute and busied himself all over the field. He made carries and tackles, but also missed his jumper on occasion.

Also on in the 46th, he made some big tackles and worked hard in the loose; he also helped get the Bok scrum on top after a tough first half. On early in the second half, he helped get the Bok scrum in the ascendancy, worked hard all over the field and scored a try after a good run and lunge.

As always, he got stuck in all over the place, worked hard with his carries and tackles; showed he is far from being done with Test rugby. He got just about a full half of rugby but produced a quiet outing, with little to no impact. He made a few carries in a poor second half by the Boks.

He worked hard on and off the ball, carried well, tackled hard and scored a try from a lineout win and drive. A busy performance and the best of the bench men. He was on and off and on again in the second half, played scrumhalf and wing and didn't get much chance to show his X-factor. He got just over 20 minutes from the bench; he made some nice passes and got the backs moving with his flat play. Also, few opportunities to show his full potential.