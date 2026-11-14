Springboks lose 21-19 to France in Paris, first defeat there in 21 years

France claimed a 21-19 win over South Africa in Paris, their first victory over the Springboks in the city in 21 years. The Springboks started slowly, made too many errors, and a red card to Jasper Wiese left them with too much to do.

France hung on for their first win over the Springboks in Paris in 21 years, claiming a 21-19 victory in a thrilling Nations Championship Test on Friday night.

Both teams scored three tries. The Springboks started slowly and made far too many errors to find a way back into the game. The result sees South Africa lose top spot in the World Rugby rankings and the Nations Championship standings. The Springboks were left to rue a costly red card and inconsistent performances across the backline.

Also read Springboks Face France in Paris as Feinberg-Mngomezulu Duel with Dupont at Flyhalf

Springboks Struggle in Paris Defeat

Damian Willemse had a poor outing at fullback, lacking composure under contestable kicks and making costly handling errors. He was not a threat in the air and rarely troubled his opponents with ball in hand. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also struggled, blowing hot and cold and battling to establish control once France piled on the pressure.

Jasper Wiese received a red card for a poorly executed cleanout at a ruck, a needless dismissal that left the Springboks with too much work to do. He had battled to get his usual rewards from ball carrying. Wiese made some tackles and carried hard, but his red card was a major blow. Damian de Allende was one of the few shining lights in the backline, earning a 7/10 rating.

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He was incredibly strong in his ball carrying and tackle fight, adding plenty of muscle on defence. Cameron Hanekom also impressed from the bench with a 7/10 rating. His ball handling and carries around the fringes were highly effective, and he made a real case to start the next Test. The replacement front row of Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche earned an 8/10 rating.

They were shifted to the bench just before kick-off, but when they came on, the trio nearly single-handedly turned the game back in the Springboks favour. They combined to win a series of scrum penalties, and on another day it could have been enough to spark a famous comeback. Nche scrummed the life out of the French props and won numerous penalties. Marx scored a try from a lineout maul drive and was excellent in the loose.

Bench Trio Spark Late Fightback

After opening up, Ruan Nortje got better as the game went on. He worked hard across the field, tackled, carried and won a breakdown penalty. He also made a lineout steal. Lood de Jager put in one of the big locks best performances in a while.

He carried often, was excellent in the lineouts including a crucial steal, but also received a yellow card for a high tackle. Pieter-Steph du Toit was probably the Boks best all-round player, making several good tackles, carrying regularly and running hard at the gainline. He also packed down at flank later on. Siya Kolisi never got too many opportunities with ball in hand but worked hard in defence, chasing back and making tackles.

He tried to bring energy and spark to the attack. Morne van den Berg missed a key touch finder in a poor out-of-hand kicking performance. His handling and passing was average and he knocked on, while his decision-making was also off. He found the going tough against Antoine Dupont.

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Kurt-Lee Arendse had few opportunities to shine with the ball. He had a try chalked off for offside, made a few runs, but never got a chance to have a go. Jesse Kriel went missing in the first half but made a super breakout from deep in the second period and saw a lot more ball, making a few good runs. He defended decently.

Late Substitutes Make Impact

Ethan Hooker also had limited chances but worked hard in defence. Jan-Hendrik Wessels only played 35 minutes but his lineout throws were good in a bustling performance. He scored a try from a maul. Gerhard Steenekamp did well to set the Bok scrum up for a dominant showing, was busy in the loose, but was also replaced after 35 minutes.

Thomas du Toit came on in the 56th minute and won plenty lineout ball, working hard to get the Bok pack firing. Franco Mostert came on in the 65th minute and got stuck in all over the field, carrying well and making tackles. He deserves a start. Paul de Villiers played the last 24 minutes and helped get the Boks on the front foot in a busy outing.

Cobus Reinach came on for the last half hour and ran the show with good decisions and passing. He scored a good try from close range. Manie Libbok was brought on with 14 minutes remaining, missed a conversion kick and failed to bring an X-factor when it was badly needed.

France: 15 Théo Attissogbe, 14 Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Antoine Dupont, 9 Maxime Lucu (captain), 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Cameron Woki, 6 François Cros, 5 Mickaël Guillard, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros. Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Régis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Esteban Capilla, 22 Axel Desperes, 23 Emilien Gailleton.

South Africa: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Lood de Jager, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Cameron Hanekom, 21 Paul de Villiers, 22 Cobus Reinach, 23 Manie Libbok.