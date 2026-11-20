Millenium's remix of The Cranberries' Zombie song starring Rassie Erasmus sparks backlash from Irish fans and South Africans alike for appropriating a tragic historical anthem.

South African rugby supporters are currently experiencing a sharp divide over a musical tribute dedicated to head coach Rassie Erasmus. The track, created by South African rock band Millenium, reuses the melody of The Cranberries' 1994 hit Zombie. While the song became a rallying anthem for Bok fans during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, its recent reposting has triggered significant criticism regarding the cultural sensitivity of the appropriation.

Millenium Releases Rassie Remix to Mixed Reactions

Millenium recently shared a video clip of their song on their official social media platform to wish the Springboks luck for their upcoming weekend match against Ireland. The band explicitly stated that they support the team all the way during this critical fixture. However, the post did not merely serve as a supportive message, as it highlighted the controversial remix where fans sing the altered lyrics He is in your head Rassie. The clip quickly attracted a flood of comments from fans with sharply contrasting opinions on the appropriateness of the track.

Also read Rassie Erasmus gets six-match ban for criticizing match officials, will miss Ireland Test

Backlash Over Tragic Origins of Zombie Song

Critics have pointed out that the original Zombie song has a deep-rooted history tied to the tragic Troubles conflict in Northern Ireland. The lyrics were written months after a bombing in the town of Warrington killed two young children and injured fifty-four others. Irish singer Dolores O Riordan famously explained that the line about a child slowly taken was inspired by witnessing the devastation of bombs going off in London. She recalled a specific instance where a child was killed when a bomb was placed in a rubbish bin, which directly influenced her songwriting.

Irish Fans Condemn Appropriation of Struggle Anthem

Irish rugby supporters have previously expressed their unhappiness with South African fans changing the context of the anthem. One commentator who identifies as a proud South African living in Ireland urged fellow supporters to show respect and class, noting that the Springboks are known for living by these values. The critic emphasized that expropriating an important struggle song for Ireland disrespects the history and trauma associated with the original lyrics. They argued that South Africans should understand and respect the gravity of the original message rather than repurposing it for sports entertainment.

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Springbok Supporters Defend Team Spirit and History

Despite the criticism, many South African fans defended the use of the melody as a harmless expression of team spirit. The version of the song where the lyrics are changed to focus on Rassie Erasmus became an established anthem for Bok supporters during the successful 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign. For these fans, the track represents a unifying chant that boosts morale and celebrates their leadership. They view the modification as a natural part of sports culture where teams adapt popular songs to create their own identity and excitement.

Upcoming Match Against Ireland Heightens Tensions

The controversy has intensified as the Springboks prepare to face Ireland in a high-stakes match this weekend. The timing of Millenium's post, which coincided with the team's travel and preparation for the game, has drawn additional attention to the dispute. Irish fans have specifically admonished Springbok supporters to stop making the song about their coach, reminding them that the original track is about two kids killed in a bombing. This clash of perspectives highlights the complex intersection of sports fandom, cultural heritage, and historical memory.