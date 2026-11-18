Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has invited fans aged 18 and over to join a personal watch-along stream from his Dublin hotel room for Saturday's Test against Ireland, after World Rugby handed him a six-match suspension for misconduct over comments about match officials.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has invited fans to join him online to watch Saturday's Nations Championship clash between South Africa and Ireland after World Rugby banned him from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Erasmus received an immediate six-match suspension from an independent World Rugby panel for serious misconduct over comments he made about match officials following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris last week. The ban means he cannot enter the Aviva Stadium for Saturday's Test. He will also miss the rest of the Nations Championship matchdays and the Springboks' first four games of 2027, possibly two Tests against the All Blacks and two against Argentina.

Also read Rassie Erasmus gets six-match ban for criticizing match officials, will miss Ireland Test

Rassie Erasmus Banned From Stadium

Rather than watch alone, Erasmus turned the stadium ban into an impromptu watch-along party. He took to social media platform X on Wednesday evening to unveil the initiative and share a registration link for fans. His post read: Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I'll be watching the match at the hotel.

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Not keen to watch in on my own. So lets give it a go and hope I get the tech sorted, TV on, my laptop camera on, and you're welcome to join me. Participants must be adults aged 18 or older. Erasmus clarified that the initiative is a personal fan event rather than an official event, and it will not show or stream the match itself.

Viewers will watch the game on their own televisions while tuning in to a camera facing Erasmus to see his live reactions. He also encouraged fans to send in messages for him to read out during the stream. The suspension followed his explosive Monday press conference remarks about match officials. He questioned whether officials were involved in manipulation of the game, claiming they had missed 17 knee-drop tackles by the French in the Nations Championship fixture.

Comments On Match Officials

Erasmus said: The TMO does not come in once. I'm not saying he's wrong. I'm saying if he didn't see it, it must be a technology problem. If he saw it and he decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?

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Is that not interfering with the outcome of a game? SA Rugby have formally requested an expedited full misconduct hearing in a bid to clear Erasmus before Saturday's kick-off. The governing body said the hearing would allow Erasmus to contextualise his Dublin press conference remarks and deny alleging ulterior motives. SA Rugby are awaiting news from World Rugby about the full misconduct hearing they have requested following his sanctioning by an independent World Rugby panel.

Subject to an appeal, the ban stands and Erasmus will remain outside the stadium. The sanction has sparked debate, with critics arguing that even if Erasmus went too far with his phrasing, World Rugby's six-Test suspension without a hearing exposes the governing body's double standards. Others note that rival coaches lobby referees without consequence while Erasmus risks a third World Rugby ban to expose officiating double standards.

Fan Watch Party Plans

It marks the first time he has spoken publicly since the sanction was handed down on Tuesday. Despite the controversy, the double Rugby World Cup-winning coach is clearly preparing for life on the sidelines, turning a strict stadium ban into a personal fan watch party. Fans who sign up will be able to join him via video link as the world champions face Ireland in Dublin.