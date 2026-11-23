Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes to his starting XV for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, with uncapped loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka set to debut off the bench.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made seven changes and one positional switch to his starting XV for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, with uncapped loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka named on the bench and in line to make his Test debut.

Tshituka, 26, is the brother of fellow Springbok Vincent Tshituka. He started for South Africa A against Zimbabwe in June and will become the sixth player to make his Bok Test debut this season, following Paul de Villiers, Vusi Moyo, Jaco Williams, Ruben van Heerden and Carlü Sadie. Erasmus said he expects Tshituka to give everything on the field. Emmanuel has been working tremendously hard at training and we know what he is capable of, the coach said.

Also read Tshituka in line to make Bok debut in Nations Championship Final

Libbok Replaced By Manie At Flyhalf

We are proud of him to earn this fantastic opportunity in a final, especially after waiting patiently for his chance, and this is a big occasion for him, so we know he will give everything on the field. World Cup winner Manie Libbok will start at flyhalf, taking over from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who moves to fullback in an injury-enforced reshuffle following a niggle picked up by Damian Willemse. The match kicks off at 6.40pm.

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There is also a shuffle in the second row, where Ruan Nortjé, who was withdrawn before the Ireland match, has not recovered in time to be selected. Salmaan Moerat returns to the starting line-up to partner Lood de Jager, who comes in after being on the bench at the Aviva Stadium. The other changes are in the front row, where hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit will all start.

Erasmus has again opted for a six-two split on the replacements bench, with Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché and Wilco Louw providing front-row cover, while Eben Etzebeth offers lock cover. Tshituka and Paul de Villiers will be loose forward replacements. Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg and utility Canan Moodie are the two backs on the bench. Only four players in the matchday 23 did not feature against Ireland last week - Moerat, Libbok, Tshituka and Reinach.

A further four have dropped out of the squad that faced France at the Stade de France two weeks ago: Willemse, Nortjé, Jasper Wiese, who is serving a suspension, and Franco Mostert. Moerat will make his first appearance on the November tour after being forced to withdraw from the Italy clash because of back spasms suffered during the warm-up.

Erasmus Selects Team Based On France Tactics

Erasmus has retained the same loose trio from last week, with captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Cameron Hanekom operating at No 8. Reinach and Libbok slot into the backline alongside centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, while Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker retain their places in the back three, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fullback. Erasmus said the team was selected with France in mind.

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We faced France two weeks ago and we know what they will bring, so we selected the team based on what we want to achieve in this match, while at the same time knowing where they tested us the last time, he said. In total 19 of these players played in Paris and they know what to expect against the French, and while we are sad for Damian, Ruan and Jasper, we believe this team will deliver what we need in what will be a challenging encounter against France.

France will come out with everything they have, and they would have taken confidence from their victory in Paris. But this is a new game, and a new opportunity to redeem ourselves and prove what we are capable of when all the departments of our game function optimally. The Springboks, meanwhile, called up Stormers hooker Bongi Mbonambi to the squad ahead of the clash.

Springboks Name Starting XV For Final

Mbonambi, a double Rugby World Cup-winner in 2019 and 2023, brings vast experience to the squad and is expected to add a valuable contribution on and off the field. Springboks XV: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie.