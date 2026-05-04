Springbok Backline Contenders: Assessing the Top Two in Each Position

A comprehensive look at the leading players vying for starting positions in the Springbok backline ahead of the 2026 season, including analysis of key contenders at fullback, center, wing, fly-half, and scrum-half. Also includes other South African news.

The anticipation is building as the Springbok season approaches, prompting a detailed assessment of the top contenders for each backline position. The team will begin their preparations with a match against the Barbarians late next month, followed by a series of three July internationals that will set the stage for a significant 2026 campaign.

As Rassie Erasmus prepares to announce his initial Test squad, it’s crucial to analyze the players vying for starting roles. At fullback, despite occasional appearances on the wing for the Stormers due to tactical needs, Aphelele Fassi remains the frontrunner for the No 15 jersey.

However, his recent absence from the Sharks due to injury presents an opportunity for Willie le Roux to challenge for the spot. Le Roux, a seasoned player, has consistently delivered strong performances whenever called upon, and is expected to see increased playing time this season. The center positions are also hotly contested. Lukhanyo Am, a veteran with a proven track record, is currently considered the first-choice option at No 13, despite strong competition.

Damian de Allende offers valuable versatility and is poised to provide a dynamic alternative. Jesse Kriel and Canan Moodie are both in contention, with Moodie’s utility value making him a particularly valuable asset. De Allende’s emergence as a ‘hybrid’ player, capable of impactful contributions from the bench, adds another dimension to the Springbok’s tactical options. On the wings, Cheslin Kolbe is an undisputed starter, and Kurt-Lee Arendse is expected to maintain his position alongside him, forming a formidable partnership.

However, utility back Edwill van der Merwe provides a valuable backup option, capable of covering both wing and center positions, though currently recovering from an injury. The fly-half position presents an interesting dynamic. While Manie Libbok has shown promise, Handré Pollard’s reliable goal-kicking ability gives him a slight edge, and the two are likely to share playing time, potentially rotating with the emerging talent of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The scrum-half role is perhaps the most open, with the Springboks favoring rotation in this position. Jaden Hendrikse is likely to start the season as the first-choice No 9, especially with Cobus Reinach recovering from an injury. Reinach’s expected return will add depth and competition to the squad, but his reintegration will likely be managed carefully. The selection process highlights the depth and versatility within the Springbok backline, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive season.

Beyond the rugby field, news from other sporting arenas includes Zendaya Coleman’s decision to miss the 2026 Met Gala due to a busy schedule, updates on URC kick-off times and playoff scenarios for South African teams, and reports suggesting a potential transfer of Tshegofatso Mabasa from Orlando Pirates to Kaizer Chiefs. The Betway Premiership is also nearing its conclusion, with key matches involving Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns drawing significant attention.

Finally, a weather forecast for South Africa’s nine provinces has been released for Monday, May 4th, 2026





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